Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks that changed the world forever. Anyone old enough to remember that sunny Tuesday morning can tell you where they were and what they were doing. Our collective horror has not diminished with time.
Here are two first-hand accounts of the day’s events:
The Pentagon
Retired Army Lt. Col. Vincent Gordon arrived for work at the Pentagon around 7 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001. He worked in the Joint Chiefs of Staff office and, like millions around the country, was watching live coverage of events unfolding in New York City.
As an information operations officer, Gordon said the first plane strike seemed unusual. But in those early minutes, there was mostly confusion. When the second plane hit, the Joint Staff intelligence team began working through various scenarios.
At 9:37 a.m. Gordon and one colleague were alone working in a secure compartmented information facility -- in essence, a vault housed within the larger office.
They felt a large jolt, “like an earthquake,” then silence. Their offices faced the Potomac River, the opposite side from where hijackers had flown American Airlines Flight 77 into the West wall of the Pentagon.
Gordon said he glanced out into the hallway and didn’t see or hear anything amiss. He went back into his office briefly and told his office mate that something just didn’t feel right.
“I decided to go outside. I looked up and could see black smoke billowing from the building,” Gordon said.
He quickly ran back inside and began knocking on other doors along his corridor, telling the occupants they needed to evacuate. Gordon also reached out to his immediate supervisor, who was at the White House that morning, letting him know they were going to lock the secured office and that he should not return.
“We evacuated as many as we could and left the area. We didn’t know if another attack was coming to the building. My thoughts were that we needed to get out.”
Gordon and his colleague climbed into his personal truck and drove over a median to exit the Pentagon parking lot. It wasn’t until he got home and turned on the news that he learned it was a plane that hit the Pentagon.
Gordon said he lost several friends in the devastation of that day. All told, 125 military personnel and civilians were killed in the Pentagon, along with all 64 people aboard the airliner.
He retired from active duty in 2005, working as a civilian in his same job for two more years. He later moved over to the U.S. Census Bureau where he served as a division chief for 11 years.
Following his second retirement in 2018, Gordon moved back to his hometown of Southern Pines. He currently serves on the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees and is chairman of the Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust.
World Trade Center
Southern Pines resident Chuck Olech was in Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001, attending a medical conference. At the time he was vice president of research and development for LipoScience, a Raleigh-based biological diagnostic testing manufacturer.
He’d been invited to join a colleague and his wife for breakfast at Windows on the World restaurant, located on the top floors of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at 8:30 a.m. However, there was a particular speaker at the International Atherosclerosis Society conference that Olech wanted to hear.
“We decided to change our reservations to the next day,” he said, “Thank God.”
At 8:46 a.m. American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the North Tower.
From his hotel, Olech and others went outside to see what was happening. They were only a few blocks away, with a straight view to the World Trade Center.
“I saw the second plane hit the (South) Tower,” he said. It was 9:03 a.m. when United American Airlines Flight 175 crashed.
The hotel lobby would fill in the following hours as a respite station for overwhelmed and exhausted first responders. “I saw one firefighter and his eyes were all red. I asked him if he was okay. He said, “I lost my whole battalion.” It broke my heart.”
Meanwhile back in Arlington, Virginia, Olech’s wife saw Flight 77 fly directly over the schoolyard where she was supervising children. Later that day, the vice principal helped load children on school buses that were escorted by armed guards.
The couple’s daughter had recently accepted a job as a traveling nurse and was on her way to Atlanta. Listening to the news on the radio, she turned her car around and returned to Arlington Hospital, where she’d previously worked in the emergency room.
“All three of us were impacted,” Olech said. “And all communication was shut down. They didn’t know what was going on with me and I couldn’t contact them.”
At 10:03 a.m. United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in a field near Pittsburgh, PA. Later reports indicated the passengers resisted the hijackers and were attempting to take control of the cockpit. The 9/11 Commission reported the intended Flight 93 target was likely either the U.S. Capitol building or the White House in Washington D.C.
Almost 3,000 people lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11. We will never forget.
