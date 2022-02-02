Fort Bragg Sign

The XVIII Airborne Corps and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered by the U.S. Secretary of Defense to deploy to Europe to assure our NATO Allies and partners and deter Russian aggression. 

The Pentagon confirmed approximately 1,700 service members of the 82nd Airborne Division will deploy to Poland, while 300 service members of the 18th Airborne Corps will deploy to Germany as part of the U.S. commitment to NATO.

“We are always prepared to deploy at a moment’s notice to conduct contingency operations in support of our national security objectives. Our Soldiers and leaders across our formations are ready for this operation,” said Capt. Matt Visser, XVIII Airborne Corps spokesman, in a written statement issued Wednesday, Feb. 2.

U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) released the following statement Friday on the deployment of 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg to support NATO.
 
"The deployment of 2,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division and XVIII Airborne Corps to aid our NATO allies underscores the vital role America's Immediate Response Force plays in the defense of our nation," said Rep. Hudson. "Renee and I are praying for these soldiers and their safe return home. We also pray for the families they leave behind and honor the sacrifices they too make every day."
 
The XVIII Airborne Corps serves as the nation's immediate response force to rapidly deploy to support and defend the nation, our NATO Allies, and our partners.

