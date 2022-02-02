The XVIII Airborne Corps and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered by the U.S. Secretary of Defense to deploy to Europe to assure our NATO Allies and partners and deter Russian aggression.
The Pentagon confirmed approximately 1,700 service members of the 82nd Airborne Division will deploy to Poland, while 300 service members of the 18th Airborne Corps will deploy to Germany as part of the U.S. commitment to NATO.
“We are always prepared to deploy at a moment’s notice to conduct contingency operations in support of our national security objectives. Our Soldiers and leaders across our formations are ready for this operation,” said Capt. Matt Visser, XVIII Airborne Corps spokesman, in a written statement issued Wednesday, Feb. 2.
