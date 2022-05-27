When the U.S. Women’s Open last came to Southern Pines in June 2007, the first iPhone had just hit store shelves, Twitter was in its infancy and Instagram did not yet exist.
“The biggest change since then has been the use of technology,” Julia Pine, director of communications for the U.S. Golf Association, said Thursday at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, where the championship returns for a fourth time beginning Thursday.
Pine was standing near a tent where fans can film their golf swing from 90 different camera angles and then review the footage on their phones — something that might have seemed like a scene from a science fiction movie 15 years ago.
During the 62nd Women’s Open, attendees were discouraged from using cell phones at all. Now the devices are required to get through the gate, with the USGA switching completely to mobile ticketing for the event.
“I think golf has changed a little bit in terms of embracing technology, and obviously society has changed with the use of cell phones,” Pine said. “For us, it's important that we allow people to stay connected to family and friends on the course. We obviously don't want people taking phone calls during play, but if they want to be able to send text messages and things like that, we want to encourage them to share the experience they're having on-site with people off-site.”
Technology isn’t the only thing that’s advanced since Cristie Kerr took home the Semple Trophy in 2007. Pine noted that interest surrounding women’s sports has grown significantly over the past decade.
“There is kind of this boom around women's sports, and you're going to see that when you're off-site as well,” she said. “We’ll have 26 hours of live broadcast coverage for this event, which is completely different from where we were a long time ago.”
Indeed, the USGA accepted a record 1,874 entries for this year’s championship. The final field of 156 players will compete for a $10 million purse, up from $3.1 million in 2007.
The women on the greens won’t be the only ones seeing green. Thousands of spectators are expected to attend the championship, creating a potential boon for businesses across the Sandhills.
“The Women’s Open championships, and obviously the Men’s Open championships, are phenomenal national and international marketing opportunities,” said Kelly Miller, president of Pine Needles. “And (they provide) economic development opportunities not just for our area, but for our state. When you can get on TV internationally in 57 countries or whatever it is, it puts a tiny little place (like this) on the map.”
Miller believes that fans “are anxious to get out and watch championship golf” following two years of COVID-19 restrictions. The 2020 Women’s Open in Texas was played without spectators, and only a limited number of fans were allowed during the 2021 championship in California.
Like most of the country, Moore County has experienced a recent uptick in infections. The local health department recorded a daily average of 32 new cases for the seven days ending Wednesday, a 128 percent increase from the beginning of May.
Pine said the USGA “follows state guidelines” on COVID-19. With no restrictions currently in place for North Carolina, fans and players will not be required to wear face coverings or maintain physical distance during the event.
“We have 15 USGA championships this year that are in a multitude of states, so we abide by the state and local policies,” Pine said. “And then also we're pretty much in line with how the LPGA runs week-to-week. Certainly we have non-LPGA players that play, since we're an Open championship, but a ton of the players are seeing the same policies. We partner pretty closely with the LPGA to make sure what a player experiences this week is not that different from what they experienced last week.”
Southern Pines currently has a population of about 15,698, a 27-percent increase since the Women’s Open was last held at Pine Needles. Mayor Carol Haney said the championship is an opportunity for the town to “show who we are.”
“We are very proud to have Southern Pines as a focus of the world of golf,” she said. “We’re a beautiful, friendly town, and I’m very excited that Pine Needles is hosting this event again. I’m encouraging people to come and watch the finest women’s golfers playing on this picturesque golf course.”
One bittersweet change for this year’s championship is the absence of former Pine Needles owner Peggy Kirk Bell, who died in 2016. Widely considered a trailblazer for her role in promoting women’s golf, Bell persuaded the USGA to bring the Women’s Open to the resort for the first time in 1996.
“Peggy Kirk would be so proud,” Haney said of the event's return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.