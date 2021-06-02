Courthouses

The county's historic courthouse, left, and current courts facility as seen from the section of Dowd Road that will be closed to accommodate construction of the new 4-story courthouse addition.

 

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Moore County’s request for $71 million in limited obligation bonds received approval from the Local Government Commission (LGC) to construct the court facilities project in Carthage.

The action was part of more than $1 billion in combined financing approved June 1 by the LGC.

The overall courthouse facility project is estimated to cost $53.1 million with the demolition of the old Carthage firehouse, rebuilding two parking areas, and construction of a connector for Dowd Road.

In May, county leaders approved a refinancing agreement with First Bank to lower the interest rate on the $31 million bond issued in 2018 to construct McDeeds Creek Elementary School from 2.95 percent to 1.85 percent. The school carries an outstanding principal balance of $26.35 million that will be folded into the newly issued limited obligation bonds.

In a separate request, Moore County also submitted an application for a $3.1 million bond for the East Moore Water District.

For the past few years, the county has been under increasing pressure from the state judicial system to replace or expand the current facility.

New Atlantic Contracting, Inc., a Winston-Salem based firm, was awarded a $41.1 million contract for the project. Plans call for a new four-story 120,000-square-foot addition and renovation of the existing 47,000-square-foot courthouse. The scope of work also includes a new exterior facade to blend the two structures together.

(1) comment

JD Rhoades
Dusty Rhoades

For crying out loud, get on with it already.

Report

