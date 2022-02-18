It will now be easier for Moore County residents to see the positive impact their recycling habits have on their communities.
Moore County Solid Waste Department is teaming up with the county’s glass recycler, Strategic Materials Incorporated, to offer the chance at scoring a sizable donation to the Northern Moore Family Resource Center in Robbins.
SMI will make a donation to the nonprofit organization if residents can come up with 70 tons of glass recycling before Earth Day on April 22. Once SMI gets the glass, it will transport it to its facility in Wilson to make new products in North Carolina.
Clare Ruggles, executive director of the resource center, said the resource center will use the donation to support its preschool program in the Robbins community.
“We are grateful for this pledge of support for our program and mission,” Ruggles said.
Solid Waste Director David Lambert said that the partnership is part of the county’s “#RecycleMoore” campaign which was launched last summer. The campaign is aimed at increasing the amount of viable recycling by educating residents about standard rules around what can and cannot be recycled.
Lambert said the partnership is a “pilot project” for SMI, which hopes to inspire similar recycling efforts through donations in other communities if it takes off in Moore County. For this reason, Lambert explained, SMI has not given a specific amount for its donation, other than to say it will be “substantive.”
SMI’s Regional Sourcing Manager, Tom Syre, expressed enthusiasm for the project.
“Our partnership is a representation of the collective good that comes from a community united,” Syre said. “Giving to a program that helps others is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the people of Moore County.”
Lamber said the partnership with SMI came out of several overlapping circumstances. On the one hand, his department’s contract negotiations with SMI were in the process of being updated so that the county could get paid for clean glass it had been sending to SMI for free. On the other hand, he had been working on several grants and had asked the state’s environmental quality department for more glass recycling receptacles. It told him that SMI had a painted art box that might suit this need.
Indeed, SMI has loaned the county a hand-painted glass recycling receptacle container depicting several North Carolina landscape images. This container was painted by artist Shaquille Ellis, who uses the professional name “Phor.” Ellis is an Anderson, South Carolina-based self-taught artist and muralist. He is a former athlete who turned to art as a way to deal with mental health issues. He has built a reputation by partnering with grassroots entities, including boutiques, hotels, bars, distilleries, and restaurants, to bring art where it might not normally be found.
Lambert said “it’s been really good” to have the box. He hopes the program will inspire people to put in the extra effort when it comes to recycling.
Recycling is tricky in the first place, but when you add glass into the mix, things become even more complicated. Glass has to be separated from plastic and cannot be included in curbside recycling batches. Southern Pines residents can include glass in their recycling piles, but Lambert says that glass won't go toward the donation. It can also be difficult to separate commingled glass from plastic, so he suggests all county residents follow the same steps for glass recycling.
The county offers seven locations to drop off your glass recycling. But if you want to see some vibrant — if unexpected — public art, you can visit the painted box at the West End/Seven Lakes site, 605 Love Grove Church Road. Glass can also be dropped off at these collection sites:
• 276 Cranes Creek Road, Cameron;
• 5361 U.S. 15-501, Carthage;
• 364 Eagle Springs Road, Eagle Springs;
• 10496 N.C. 24-27 West, Carthage;
• 456 Turning Leaf Way, Aberdeen; or
• 1465 Leaman Road, Robbins.
(4) comments
Recycling is a fancy word for trash. If there is value in mine, companies ought to be lining up at my garbage can bidding on it. They aren’t. Earth Day? Surely people know where this phony celebration originated, amongst anti-capitalists and enviro hustlers like Paul Ehrlich? “Earth Day has never been a celebration of the beauty and bounty of this awesome terrestrial ball. It’s always been an assault on man.”–Brian Sussman
I think the only company that accepts glass and has all along is the one that picks up trash and recycling in Southern Pines. I do recall when other areas were told they had to take glass to collection sites rather than put it in curbside recycling containers.
"if residents can come up with 70 tons of glass recycling before Earth Day"
I don't understand, when Moore County wasn't going to collect glass anymore we stopped buying wine by the bottle and bought Box Wine. Now you want glass again?
When was that Sally? I do not recall any interruption on glass collection. All I recall is the change from separating glass colors to mixing it all together.
I don't drink wine from boxes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.