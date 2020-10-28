A five-year-old boy died and two others were transported from the scene after a tractor-trailer collided with a Honda SUV on U.S. 1 North at the intersection with North May Street on Tuesday evening.
According to the N.C. Highway Patrol’s report, Caleb Hawkins, of Raeford, who was a passenger in the SUV, was killed in the accident that occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. Two others were injured and transported from the scene, but the report did not disclose which vehicle they were in.
The SUV was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 and was turning left onto North May Street across the northbound lanes, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit in the passenger side by the tractor-trailer.
