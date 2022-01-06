Five long-term care facilities in Moore County are experiencing new outbreaks of COVID-19, with most of the infections reported among staff members.
The facilities, which include four local nursing homes and an assisted living community, were identified Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a congregate living setting.
While such events have occurred less frequently in recent months, outbreaks were once a major driver of COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths in Moore County. Residents of long-term care facilities, a population that is especially vulnerable to the virus, account for nearly half of the county’s fatal infections.
But the vast majority of those deaths were recorded before the arrival of vaccines. People in long-term care were among the first groups eligible for vaccination in North Carolina, and recent data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed that nearly 90 percent of the county’s nursing home residents were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 19.
Many of those residents have also availed themselves of booster shots, which provide increased protection against the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to the CMS data, an average of 62 percent of the county’s fully vaccinated nursing home residents are boosted.
At the same time, vaccine hesitancy has persisted among workers in long-term care facilities. Over a quarter of the county’s nursing home employees are not fully vaccinated, according to the CMS data.
That number is likely to dwindle in the coming weeks. Under a federal mandate, long-term care facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare or Medicaid must ensure that their employees receive either the one-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson or the first shot of one of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna by Jan. 27.
The largest outbreak announced Tuesday is at Accordius Health at Aberdeen, a nursing home where seven staff members and a resident recently tested positive. The CMS data showed that 96 percent of the facility’s residents were fully inoculated as of Dec. 19, while 30 percent of the nursing home’s employees were not.
The other local facilities with outbreaks include:
• Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where three workers and a resident tested positive. About 71 percent of the facility’s staff is fully vaccinated, along with 80 percent of its residents.
• The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home where three employees tested positive. About 88 percent of the facility’s residents are fully vaccinated but only 66 percent of its employees are — the lowest percentage of any nursing home in Moore County.
• The Health Center at St. Joseph of the Pines, a Southern Pines nursing home where two employees tested positive. According to the CMS data, this is the only local nursing home with a larger percentage of fully vaccinated employees (93 percent) than residents (91 percent).
• Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community in Southern Pines where five employees tested positive. Vaccination numbers for this facility were not included in the CMS data.
Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said “vaccination status could be a contributing factor” in the spate of new outbreaks.
“Certainly another factor in play is the sheer transmissibility of the Omicron variant, which has generated cases even among the vaccinated,” he said. “I continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated and to get your booster, if you're eligible. If you're vaccinated and especially if you're boostered, you have a high level of protection and your likelihood of becoming seriously ill goes down substantially.”
Omicron has fueled a surge of infections in Moore County, with the local health department recording more than 930 new cases since Jan. 1.
The county saw a rolling, daily average of 133 new cases for the seven days ending Thursday, a 66-percent increase over the previous week. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 23.5 percent, up from 14.6 percent on Dec. 30.
While coronavirus-related hospitalizations are also on the rise, the county has not seen an uptick in deaths. The most recent COVID-19 death recorded by the health department occurred on Dec. 14.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 54 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Thursday. If counting only residents aged 18 or older, about 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
A total of 16,026 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 260 of those infections, or about 1.6 percent, have been fatal.
The Moore County Health Department is expected to share an update on its response to COVID-19 during Monday’s meeting of the local board of health. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage.
