Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.