5 First-Time Candidates Vying for Seats on Southern Pines Council

In a sense, the two available four-year seats on the Southern Pines Town Council this year will be filled by a “newcomer.”
Current council member Mike Saulnier was appointed two years ago to fill a vacancy, and the second seat lies vacant after Mitch Lancaster moved to Pinehurst and had to step down from the board.
Saulnier is running his first campaign along with four other first-time candidates: Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor and Ann Petersen.
The five will be whittled to four following the Oct. 5 primary. Town voters will select the final two in the Nov. 2 general election.
Following are brief summaries of each candidate and their perspectives.
Taylor Clement
Six years ago, Taylor and her husband, Baxter, opened Casino Guitars on Broad Street.
The location was a deliberate decision: Clement felt the diversity of the area and the unique character of downtown Southern Pines would give their fledgling business a solid foundation to succeed.
“Southern Pines has been so important to us that I feel like it is really important to give back. That has brought me to want to run for town council,” she said. “Southern Pines has become the golden goose. We are thriving. And with good planning, it doesn’t have to turn into Fayetteville.”
Growing up in Lexington, KY, Clement had a front row seat to seeing former horse farms being sold and developed as shopping centers.
Reflecting on areas such as Morganton Road where intense development, including the potential for the county’s first Target store, is underway, she understands the concerns about traffic but feels with proper planning, “it doesn’t have to be a huge hindrance.”
“Managing the town’s infrastructure and fiscal responsibility that comes along with that growth is so important. When you’re reading a budget and seeing how all the pieces fit together and work with planning documents, that is not the fun part but that is really essential.
“Growth is important and it is part of living in a place as wonderful as here — a place that people want to be. Things like the Morganton Road complex were thought of and designed a long time ago, so it is hard to redirect that now,” she said, noting that Target pays its employees, on average, 30 percent more than Walmart. “I’d rather support a business that supports its community and I think our community can survive a Target.
“We have our downtown and locally owned businesses that are so important. I see them as a compliment to the commercially developing area. There is room for both,” Clement said.
Clement views community involvement as a vital part of the long-range planning process. She has served on the board of Moore Montessori School, Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, Junior League of Moore County, and Mira Foundation USA. Looking ahead, she’d like to see more young people stepping up, especially to serve on the town’s advisory boards for the library, bicycle and pedestrian committee, and planning board.
“We want to make sure we plan long enough in advance that we are not complaining down the road when it is too late. It’s good to have fresh ideas and enthusiastic new people while you also have tenured people there to provide guidance,” Clement said. “Part of being in leadership is listening. We need to encourage a format where people feel like their voice is heard.
“You can have small town charm and growth. There is a place where that can happen. You just have to have caring and devoted individuals willing to put the time in to see that happen.”
Brandon Goodman
A custom home builder, Brandon Goodman and his wife both grew up in the Sandhills. After college, he worked as a project controls engineer for a large construction company before resettling in Moore County in the mid 2000s.
“I think there is a lot of concern about growth. But if you look at the aggregate population growth, what we’re seeing is not outside our (normal parameters). What we do have is a lot of daytime traffic and that is where a lot of the concerns are generated from,” Goodman said.
Southern Pines, in general, is largely developed and doesn’t have much room to grow beyond its present boundaries. Therefore, future development will skew more toward redevelopment projects.
“If we redevelop the same way we have in those areas we try to avoid, like U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501, then that is a shame,” he said, noting he would prefer to see the town shift toward zoning decisions based on form, not use.
“What you want is walkability and sustainability. Currently our zoning places a lot of emphasis on use and less emphasis on connectivity and flow. Downtown Southern Pines is a positive example where physical-form zoning took precedence, allowing lots of different uses in an easily-accessible, pedestrian-friendly area.
“Form-base zoning would mean a lot more upfront work, but that is where I’d rather be now than trying to fix it later,” he added. Managing it would also be easier, once the upfront work is complete.
“I don’t think people recognize how much time people in planning and inspections offices work. I think there is an effort that can be made so it is not so time-consuming,” said Goodman. “As a small business owner, I have a lot of involvement with town officials on a daily basis. I think I have a certain skill set that is beneficial to the town. My experience will enable me to see blind spots where others may not.”
In addition, Goodman said he would like to see more outreach to residents by having town council and planning board meetings live-streamed and video recorded, so folks could stay abreast about issues by watching from home.
“We are a desirable area. I want it to stay desirable and I want to stay unique. I have a lot of the same concerns that others do. Southern PInes doesn’t have a lot of room for growth, but redeveloping it the same way is not the best for us.”
And with growth, he said it’s important to not leave anybody behind.
“West Southern Pines is a great example of that. It’s too easy to have blinders on. We need to make sure everybody, our small businesses, our residents, and all areas of the town are experiencing the benefit of the growth that is happening.”
“We all have interest in seeing West Southern Pines thrive,” he said, and that means working closely with its residents to determine what they want to see happen in their community.
Mary Ann O’Connor
Retired Lt. Col. Mary Ann O’Connor ran ground convoys in Iraq, served on multiple humanitarian missions, working with small units to battalion levels during her career as a logistician overseeing the movement and sustainment of supplies and services.
She also served four years as commander of the local VFW Post and worked as a self-employed “handy woman” doing odd jobs for mostly retirees in her community. These days she describes herself as a full-time caregiver to her parents.
“Why am I running for town council? Because I’m interested in what goes on,” O’Connor said. “Our town has a fabulous reputation. It is a wonderful, warm and very welcoming place. We’ve done very well in keeping it that way and I’d like to help maintain that.”
She sees growth as a regional issue that impacts all three of Moore County’s largest municipalities: Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines.
“We really haven’t grown population-wise, exponentially that is. The growth people are seeing is from the shopping areas — it is an economic boom. It is due to us being a destination. But as far as real estate, developers are coming in and that is something we need to watch and maintain our zoning and building codes to do it.”
As someone interested in long-range planning, she said she’s someone who has been asking hard questions. Whether it is looking at town infrastructure or if there are enough seats in classrooms to accommodate more residential growth.
“The folks who have lived here a long time are exasperated by traffic, but that traffic is people coming here to spend money. We need to work with the powers that be, the town engineers and planners, and DOT, where our needs are recognized.”
“I have a lot to learn and I’m excited about it. I want to peel the onion back on the rules,” O’Connor said. “A lot of people don’t come to town meetings, but will get on social media and go crazy. I think you have to throw a plan out there, make it public, and encourage people to come and partake of the discussion.”
She also would like to shrink the divisions between eastern and western Southern Pines. “I know an awful lot of work has been with adding sidewalks, putting in the splash pad, but the town is still struggling with coming together,” she said. “We are a microcosm of a greater issue that is happening nationwide. But it can be worked through.”
Ann Petersen
A lawyer by trade and a teacher by passion, Ann Petersen is a familiar name and presence in Southern Pines.
“I think the town council has always been a model of cooperative governing. That really appeals to me and I’d like to be a part of that,” she said. “Historically Southern Pines has been run well and run thoughtfully with an eye toward the long-term benefit to all. I’d like to attempt to maintain that status.”
Petersen worked as a trial attorney in Raleigh and, as she puts it, “I married into Moore County,” when she met her late husband and fellow lawyer, Bruce Cunningham, who served a number of years on the school board. She later worked part-time with the Guardian Ad Litem judicial service, served as president of the local Bar Association, and established a local practice with Cunningham.
Her interest in lobbying for education and work to develop the Blanchie Carter Discovery Park in West Southern Pines prompted Petersen to return to school for a degree in education.
“The idea was that I’d teach for three years but I fell in love with teaching,” Petersen said. She retired from 22 years with Moore County Schools in early 2021. During her tenure, Petersen was recognized as the 2016 Teacher of the Year and was a regional runner-up for State Teacher of the Year.
“I’ve always looked for ways to serve and in ways that would make the community a better place,” she said.
Looking at growth, Petersen said there are things the town can no longer enforce, some ordinances that held development to higher standards because of heavy lobbying by the home building industry at the state level.
“I would like to figure out how we can encourage responsible growth and still comply with the legislature. I don’t have all the answers but I’m studying it,” she said. “Responsible growth is probably one of the most important things facing the town.”
Petersen said when it comes to zoning issues, they need to be used to support the community and not sabotage it.
“I say that specifically with West Southern Pines fresh in my mind. It has been a personal challenge for me to be involved. I think Vincent Gordon with the Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust has done a magnificent job. But West Southern Pines is a challenge because it is also a personal and emotional issue for me since Bruce and I spent so much time over there working on the park and the community there.
“You value the land that is there enough to preserve it. That is hopefully what the school board will make possible for the property in West Southern Pines. It is a relatively minor expense in the scheme of things and could maintain a park that will benefit and serve kids from all over the county.”
In a similar vein, Petersen appreciates the long range vision that was granted to Morganton Road when it was developed as a four-lane connector to accommodate the growth that is being realized more fully now.
“Hats off to former town manager Kyle Sonnenberg who had that foresight,” she said, “and prepared for the inevitable development. It is very different from N.C. 5 or U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 with the suicide lanes down the middle. Morganton Road could have been a nightmare if not for that planning.”
Mike Saulnier
A retired army colonel, Mike Saulnier was appointed to the town council in 2019, filling the vacant seat of the newly elected Mayor Carol Haney. He’d previously served on the Southern Pines Planning Board for three years.
During his military career, he was a garrison commander, a role akin to a town manager. Saulnier said that experience has come in handy when it comes to navigating growth issues.
“One of our challenges — actually really an opportunity — is working with the surrounding towns and county on development along the fringes of Southern Pines. These are projects that impact the day-to-day infrastructure of the town,” he said.
“Southern Pines has its own character and that is the reason we all live here and want to continue to live here. The fact that southern Moore County is the state’s number one micropolitan area is not an accident. We are not just a place on a map, it is a destination.”
Saulnier said the town’s ordinances keep things in check and allow the council to control growth and development, “the way we say we want it to.”
Concerns he identified in the near term include closely watching infrastructure — particularly the below-ground assets, such as water and sewer needs — to make sure they are keeping pace. In addition, there is also a requirement to make sure that public safety interests, like police and fire, also meet increased demands.
An informal study conducted by Southern Pines Police showed the town has approximately 50,000 people in town on a daily basis. That is about triple the number of actual residents, according to recently released census information.
“You may not be a resident but that doesn’t mean our police won’t respond if you have a traffic accident in town. That is normal but we do have a lot of people coming into our town and that does put a burden on the town’s infrastructure.”
Saulnier said there are good budgetary processes in place now, “We just need to keep an eye on it as we grow. We are not broken but we can always get better. For me that means making sure we are not falling behind as a result of growth.”
Saulnier also prioritizes the revitalization of West Southern Pines and making sure that long term residents are not displaced is what he views as the overarching guiding principle.
“We all want (revitalization) to go faster but it will take more time. It won’t happen overnight just like we didn’t get to where we are overnight. The town has been very supportive of West Southern Pines’ effort and I think that work will be successful.”
Reflecting on his two years serving as a councilmember, Saulnier said it is important to have balance with all of the segments of the community represented.
“We have a good council with some smart people that really care. The result is Southern Pines is a great place to live and work. We don’t always agree on everything, but we maintain a professional dialogue,” he said. “I think that is why municipal boards should stay nonpartisan. The lens we look through is community first: what is best for the town and the residents of the town, then you expand outward from that.”
