3rd Person Indicted in Father's Day Murder of Southern Pines DJ from 2018

Nearly three years after Robert Davis was shot to death in his Southern Pines home, a third individual has been indicted in connection with the slaying.
Davis, a 65-year-old DJ remembered by friends for his eclectic taste and crowd-pleasing playlists, was found dead by his son on Father’s Day in 2018. Eight days later, Willie Charles-Antoine Williams and Jamie Nicole Dawkins were arrested at a Fayetteville hotel on charges of first-degree murder.
Sherman Lee Purcell, 28, now faces the same charge. According to the indictment, the Raeford resident “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder” Davis, a father-of-four known for his weekly sets at Down Memory Lane, a venue in Aberdeen.
Purcell is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and accessary after the fact. In North Carolina, a person can be found guilty of first-degree murder when a murder occurs during the perpetration or attempted perpetration of a robbery.
The indictment alleges that a laptop and firearm were stolen from Davis’ home, and that Purcell provided the vehicle that Dawkins and Williams, the alleged gunman, used to flee. Michael Hardin, district attorney for Moore County, declined to comment on the case when contacted by a reporter.
A grand jury indicted Purcell on June 7, but he has yet to be arraigned. Law enforcers were advised in a radio bulletin to use “extreme caution” if they came in contact with Purcell, who allegedly said he would “not be taken alive” by police.
Prescient Posts
Davis lived in the 100 block of Cox Street, near Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines. He worked for years as a supervisor at the now-defunct Gulistan Carpets plant in Aberdeen, but he was better known in the community for spinning records.
He began performing in his early 20s and built a loyal following among patrons of Down Memory Lane, where he played soul songs and dance music under the stage name DJ Skull. Charles Ross, owner of the venue, said a typical set from Davis would include deep cuts from Kool & the Gang, Berry White and James Brown.
“He was one of the best DJs around,” Ross told The Pilot after Davis’ death. “He taught a lot of these young DJs the ropes.”
Davis grew up in Jackson Hamlet, a historically Black community squeezed between the boundaries of Pinehurst and Aberdeen. Writing on Facebook the morning of his death, Davis said he was more-or-less raised by his mother and their neighbors. “The community was dad,” he said.
In a follow-up post, Davis ceded that he wasn’t mature enough to be a father when his oldest son, Cornell, was born. He was too young at the time, he wrote. Too preoccupied with parties.
Determined not to follow in the footsteps of his own father, Davis hunkered down. He put on his “grown-man shoes,” he wrote, and made a concerted effort to become the “best father any man could be.”
Davis raised a second son, Shawn, and has two stepdaughters, Robin and April, from his marriage to the former Sandra Jasper. He addressed his four adult children in another post that morning, writing “I love you all to the moon and back.”
While it was not unusual for Davis to share his thoughts on Facebook, he mostly used the social network to post about basketball — he loved the Tar Heels; had mixed feelings about LeBron James — and to promote upcoming shows at Down Memory Lane. In light of his death, the string of uncharacteristically personal posts seemed strangely prescient to some of Davis’ friends.
Shortly before he was killed, Davis live-streamed a video of himself listening to music in his living room. Several of his Facebook friends watched as he swayed in his chair and mouthed the lyrics to a gospel ballad by Kirk Franklin and The Rance Allen Group.
“This man got it right before leaving this cruel world,” one user wrote in the video’s comments. “Clearly he had a premonition and he let God know that he wanted to be ready.”
Suspects Identified
Davis suffered multiple “apparent gunshot wounds to the head or upper-body area,” according to an affidavit. Two spent shell casings from a .22 caliber rifle were found near his body.
Neighbors told investigators that Dawkins, a known acquaintance of Davis, was seen entering the home before the shooting. The witnesses later “heard arguing coming from the residence,” the affidavit said, followed by the sound of car doors shutting.
Dawkins and another man — thought by police to be Williams — were then observed leaving Davis’ driveway in a white passenger vehicle. Investigators determined that the vehicle, which was later located in Raeford, belonged to Purcell.
Dawkins, who was 29 years old at the time, had described Williams, then 36, on social media as the father of one of her children. They were both arrested in Fayetteville on June 25, 2018.
Court documents show that Purcell was viewed as a suspect early in the investigation.
Less than a month after Davis’ death, Capt. Charles Campbell of the Southern Pines Police Department applied for a warrant to search Purcell’s Facebook account. Writing in the application, Campbell said investigators believed Purcell used the account to “arrange and or talk about the murder.”
Police later seized private messages, internet-protocol logs and other digital evidence from the account, which has since been removed from Facebook. An account belonging to Dawkins, who claimed that Purcell was involved with the shooting in online posts before her arrest, was also searched by police.
Dawkins was held for 18 months at the Moore County Detention Center before she was transferred to the N.C. Department of Corrections for “safekeeping” due to “severe anemia requiring blood transfusions,” according to court documents. Her next court hearing is set for July 26.
Williams, who is currently jailed in Moore County under a $350,000 bond, will return to court on Aug. 2. He has maintained his innocence in letters to his court-appointed attorney.
“I did not do this and I am ready for my innocence to be proven so I can spend this time with my family and get through this crisis,” Williams wrote in a letter that was added to his case file on March 30, 2020. “I am deeply saddened for the family this has happened to and hope they get peace and justice. But at the same time I’ve been taken from my kids and they need me.”
Davis is buried at the Jackson Hamlet Community Cemetery. In addition to his four children, he is survived by 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In his 2018 interview with The Pilot, Ross said Davis was the kind of person who would “take his shirt off his back and give it to you.”
“He was just a good guy; an all-around people-person,” Ross said. “He never had a harsh word for anyone.”
