The Moore County Chamber of Commerce graduated its 31st class of the Moore County Leadership Institute (MCLI) in June. This is an exclusive leadership program hosted by the Chamber of Commerce (MCC). Over 600 participants have graduated since its inception.
MCLI provides participants the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally via programs with community leaders and experts. Participants learn about local history, business challenges, civic issues and community involvement and receive targeted leadership development training. Ultimately, these individuals are well rounded, capable leaders with a deeper understanding of civic responsibility and leadership growth. Upon graduation, they are encouraged to serve in the community in a volunteer capacity and to inspire others in their respective workplaces by being transformational leaders.
The MCLI Class of 2020 weathered unprecedented circumstances and remained united throughout the year, choosing to continue their leadership experience into the spring of 2021.
“The commitment and perseverance of these 16 graduates is not only commendable, but they will also be written in history as the longest running MCLI class in 31 years,” said Jana Volitis, MCC’s director of operations.
Venturing through courses virtually when the community closed in March 2020, and brief fall hiatus, the following graduates came back and finished the remaining course requirements for graduation between February and June of 2021.
The MCLI recent graduates are Elizabeth Futrell, FirstHealth of the Carolinas; Chris Miller, FirstHealth of the Carolinas; Karen Triplett, The Pilot, LLC; Lindsey Simmons, Aging Outreach Services; Cory Albers, Town of Southern Pines; Kari Gulovich, Athletic Club of the Sandhills; Jenn Kissinger, Christ Community Church; Rita Hairston, Main Street Home Loans; Denver McFarland, Pinehurst, LLC; Nichole Etowski, Pinehurst Medical; Nathan Cherry, Hicks & Associates; Jamie Encinosa, Rhetson Companies, Inc.; Nicole Johnson, Fanatical Skin & Ink; Kelly Kiser, First Bank; Carrie Barber, First Bank; and Donathon Stover, Keller Williams Realty
“These graduates took the time to understand the dynamics of effective leadership and decision making,” said Linda Parsons, MCC president and CEO. “On top of the traditional leadership lessons they normally learn, this class made the choice to continue on into 2021 and we hope that their experience will be an example to others who will follow in their footsteps. Making difficult decisions to lead amid the pandemic they each showed resiliency and dedication throughout their 18-month commitment.”
“MCLI graduates are recognized across the county as leaders in their industries and organizations. They have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries. The MCC Board of Directors is proud to present this class to the community and their employers.”
