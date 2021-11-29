Multiple shootings were reported across a roughly two-mile area of Southern Pines over the weekend.
Capt. Charles Campbell of the Southern Pines Police Department said no one was seriously injured in connection with the three incidents, the first of which happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 100 block of South Carlisle Street. Writing in an email to The Pilot, Campbell said the homeowner was “unable to provide any additional details or information as to a possible suspects(s).”
The second incident happened Sunday in the 500 Block of Rothney Avenue, where Campbell said two men in a vehicle were shot at by “unknown suspects.” The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered a leg injury that was not life-threatening, according to Campbell.
Another shooting was reported later that evening at a home in the 400 block of Shaw Avenue, which is near Rothney Avenue. A resident of the home told police that he was answering a knock at the door when “two unknown males shot several times, striking the residence.”
If was not immediately clear if the shootings were related. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
“These incidents are under investigation and we hope additional information will be gleaned through the investigative process,” Campbell said.
(1) comment
Very troubling. Thankful no one was killed. Hope they find and arrest the shooters.
