Tens of thousands of life stories could be written in miniature from the documents entrusted to Moore County’s Register of Deeds.
When a person is born in the county, a copy of their birth certificate is sent to the registrar’s office in Carthage. When they get married, their marriage license is filed there. When they buy their first home, the deed is added to the office’s voluminous collection of real estate records. When they pass away, their death certificate is delivered to the office by a medical examiner.
Judy Martin has been the custodian of these important documents for the past 21 years. In October, Martin announced she would not be running for re-election, clearing the way for the county’s first new Register of Deeds since 2001.
“It is important that the individual who seeks this office is serious about it,” she told The Pilot at the time. “There are laws that have to be followed and it is a very important office. It is the people’s office and we are charged with maintaining all of the land and vital records of Moore County.”
The three men vying to succeed Martin in the Republican primary all feel they are up to the task.
With an annual salary of $108,150, Register of Deeds is one of the highest-paying posts in Moore County government. Since no Democratic candidate filed to run for the office, the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary is likely to win the general election in November.
Following is a look at the candidates. Their comments have been edited for clarity.
WILLIAM BRITTON
A paramedic from Cameron, Britton was the first person to file for the race in December. He has touted himself as the only candidate with training for the position, having completed a course at the University of North Carolina’s School for Registers of Deeds.
At 30, Britton is the youngest candidate on the ballot. He believes that his relative youth will be an asset to the registry, which is expected to become increasingly reliant on digital record-keeping services in the years ahead.
“The office is moving a lot more towards technology, with the death certificate programs and everything moving toward electronic filing,” he said. “My youthfulness brings a lot to the table for converting to new systems and advancing the office. I think I have the energy to bring to the office to help it expand and grow.”
Britton said he has been active in politics since before he was old enough to vote. He began volunteering with campaigns for Republican candidates in local and state races when he was 15, and he currently serves as treasurer of the Sandhills Young Republicans organization and chairman of the campaign committee for the North Carolina Federation of Young Republicans.
“I’ve always had a vast interest in politics and I just figured this was my time,” he said. “I really prayed on it and thought about it, and decided I wanted to run for an office.”
If elected, Britton said he would work to implement a notification system to alert residents of fraudulent property liens. He also hopes to launch a program that would encourage military veterans to file their discharge forms with the office by issuing special veteran identification cards that could be used to receive discounts at local businesses.
GEORGE "WES" LITTLE JR.
Little worked for nearly 30 years with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, where he served as an assistant supervisor in the License and Theft Bureau. His experience there, he said, has prepared him for the responsibilities he would inherit as the county’s chief custodian of vital records.
“The registrar's office is governed by general statutes and rules, and everything I did with the DMV fell under general statutes and rules,” he said. “We were totally governed by that.”
A longtime volunteer with the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department, Little said he is “all about service to the community.” His mother was a state senator, he said, and his father is a former gubernatorial candidate.
Little cited “cyber security” and “fraudulent deed activities” as two of the biggest issues currently facing the registrar’s office.
“I’m hoping that my background in dealing with fraudulent documents with the DMV can help with that,” he said. “I want to get in there and totally understand the system that we're using, and then see what we can implement and change to protect the customers and taxpayers in North Carolina and Moore County.”
Little said he also hopes to educate residents on the requirements for obtaining certain records from the registry.
“If you're coming in to get a marriage license or pick up a birth certificate, you have to have an ID,” he said. “A lot of people come in only to find out that, ‘Hey, I’ve got to go back to my car to get my driver’s license.’ I can't deviate from what the statute tells me are the documents you can use for the transaction, but I can make sure that you're aware of what documents you can use for the transaction so you come in prepared.”
ANDREW RITTER
Ritter, a machinist who lives in Northern Moore County, said he is not a natural politician.
“It's been a little bit hard for me to learn how to politick, and the learning curve is kind of like running into the inside wall of your house,” he said. “Register of Deeds is a political position, of course, because you have to be elected to it, but it’s a job I can wrap my head around. There's not a lot of opinion going into it. It’s fairly cut and dried.”
He added: “There are some areas where you would have to use your decision-making skills and whatnot, but a good percentage of it is by-the-book — rules issued by the state of North Carolina that all Registers of Deeds must comply with.”
The biggest issue currently facing the registry, Ritter said, is “the retirement of the honorable Judy Martin along with her assistant.”
“Not only does it open the tallest spot, but it opens the second spot as well,” he said.
Early voting is currently underway at the Moore County Agricultural Center in Carthage and at the Aberdeen Recreation Station. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Residents must cast their ballot in their assigned precinct on Election Day, which is Tuesday. You can look up your polling place here.
