Homewood Suites Pinehurst is placing the finishing touches on a $3.5 million hotel transformation project, which includes updated public spaces, renovated guest suites, outdoor patio and pool deck.
“We are excited to have completed our much anticipated renovation, where service is our ultimate amenity,” said General Manager, Luis Rivas.
The hotel initially opened in 2001 and has been under the current ownership since 2011. This marks the first major renovation of the facility.
“Everything has a new look to it,” Rivas said.
The 100-room all-suite hotel, includes 1,674 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor grilling area, outdoor pool and putting green, laundry facilities, fitness center, business center, and complimentary shuttle service.
Custom elements of the renovated design scheme incorporate the Pinehurst aesthetic, inspired by the Sandhills landscape, and golfing and equestrian communities.
Rivas anticipated work will continue with the addition of a new pool deck and enhanced landscaping around the property.
Find Homewood Pinehurst at 250 Central Park Ave. in Pinehurst. For reservations or more information, visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sopnchw-homewood-suites-olmsted-village-near-pinehurst/ or call 910.255.0300.
