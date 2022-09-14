A second Moore County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, according the local Health Department.
The infected resident is “currently isolating at home,” the Health Department said in a news release. Citing patient privacy, the agency is withholding the individual’s identity.
The infection announced Wednesday comes nearly two weeks after the county’s first case was confirmed at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. More than 22,770 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across all 50 states since the U.S. outbreak began in May, with 399 of those infections, or about 1.7 percent, linked to North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that nearly all of the state’s cases “have been in men who have sex with men, consistent with findings from other jurisdictions.” Black men have been disproportionately affected, accounting for 67 percent of the state’s cases.
Monkeypox is most often transmitted through infected bodily fluids during sex. Despite the current outbreak, the virus remains relatively rare and is rarely fatal.
“Currently, the risk of monkeypox transmission is low,” Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said in a statement. “However, it is very important for the public to be aware of the symptoms and risk factors of the virus.”
Monkeypox symptoms may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion or cough.
The Health Department has a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines, with shots being prioritized for people who:
• Have been in close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox;
• Are gay, bisexual or transgender and sexually active;
• Have had sexual contact with a gay, bisexual or transgender partner in the past 90 days;
• Are living with HIV, taking medication to prevent HIV or were diagnosed with syphilis in the past 90 days.
Monkeypox has been around for more than 60 years, having first been identified by Danish scientists in laboratory monkeys in 1958. The virus last made national headlines in 2003, when 47 cases were confirmed among people who had become infected through contact with prairie dogs.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(1) comment
Finally, an admission of who is affected. There is a simple and free antidote. Abstinence and heterosexuality. Works every time it’s tried. Facts are stubborn things.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.