Some 200 paratroopers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, returned to Fort Bragg from an overseas deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve today.
"We couldn't be more proud of what our Paratroopers accomplished during their time supporting Operation Inherent Resolve," said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. "As a member of the Coalition they enabled a transitional time in the war on ISIS. Our Iraqi and Syrian Kurdish Partners are increasingly capable at keeping ISIS defeated, and by these paratroopers going home it's a direct reflection of their mission success."
It's important to recognize the context in which these young men and women deployed, he added. They left their families and loved ones amidst a global pandemic while facing their own personal challenges like everyone else.
"What makes them different is their unrelenting commitment, professionalism, adaptability and resiliency. That's what being a paratrooper is about-rising above adversity and fulfilling a commitment to the nation and the American people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.