Project Santa-6.jpg

Earl Wright, in red suit, speaks with volunteers during a previous year's event.

 David Sinclair/The Pilot

Earl Wright, the founder of Project Santa, opened the warehouse door the other day to a space already overflowing with bicycles and other donated goods. Nearly 400 bikes sat ready to ride, with spare parts and tires piled along the walls.

Wright and his partner, Sharon Thompson, are excited this year for the 27th anniversary of Project Santa.

Project Santa warehouse

Warehouse full of bicycles for this year's Project Santa. 
Project Santa

Youngsters were all smiles on Christmas morning during the annual bike giveaway in the old Bo’s Foods parking lot in 2019.

