Young People's Art Fest 2022

Kate Curtin arranges the Campbell House Galleries display in advance of the Young People's Fine Arts Festival, opening Friday, March 4, 2022. Curtin is holding a work by Mya Hausauer, a junior at Pinecrest High School, which received a first place ribbon and the Judges Choice Award.

Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Arts Council of Moore County's is celebrating 26 years of presenting Moore County’s largest youth art exhibit, the Young People's Fine Arts Festival (YPFAF), opening Friday, March 4.

The exhibit features 311 pieces of artwork by Moore County students, in grades K-12, from public, private, charter and home schools. Middle and high school students participating in the festival compete for awards in the following categories, drawing, painting, digital art and photography, mixed media, 3D and printmaking. Elementary school students are able to earn honorable mentions. There are also awards for the elementary, middle, and high schools with the best bodies of work.

The awards ceremony and gallery walk-through will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, March 5, via Facebook Live only, www.facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil.

Young People's Art Fest 2022

David Flynn, a sixth grader at Highfalls Elementary, won a Judges Choice and a first place ribbon for his ‘Praying Mantis’ sculpture, see here at the Young People's Fine Arts Festival opening March 4 at Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

All artwork will be on display through March 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays, and on Saturday, March 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The community is encouraged to come on out and view the incredible youth artistic talent that we have here in Moore County. The exhibit can be viewed at the Arts Council’s Campbell House Galleries, located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. There is no admission charge to view the exhibit.

Young People's Art Fest

Chris Dunn, executive director for The Arts Council of Moore County, hangs art in the galley for the upcoming Young People's Fine Arts Festival at Campbell House. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Sponsors for this event include 195 American Fusion Cuisine, Bella Filati, Paula Caddell, Cooper Ford, First Bank, Frank Maser and Co., Marion & John Gaida, Mockingbird on Broad, Nature’s Own, Swank Coffee Shoppe, The Ice Cream Parlor Restaurant and Whistle Stop Press.

For more information about the exhibit, contact the Arts Council of Moore County at (910) 692-ARTS (2787), or visit www.MooreArt.org.

