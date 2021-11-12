TRLT Falls Road tract

The Falls Road site features forested stream buffers on the tributary that help protect water quality in addition to one of the best populations of ringed witch grass in North Carolina. Photo courtesy of Three Rivers Land Trust.

Only a half-mile away from the Hardaway Site, a National Historic Landmark known for its Native American archeological significance, and adjacent to Morrow Mountain State Park in Badin, are 215 acres of unique forest and rare plant species, now permanently conserved by Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT).

From an environmental perspective, this conservation project is extremely valuable, as the forested stream buffers on the tributary help protect water quality. In addition to the protection of one of the best populations of ringed witch grass in North Carolina, a state rare plant, this project will also be advantageous to many other species.

TRLT’s associate director, Crystal Cockman, was elated with the conservation of the 215 acres. “This project has been one that Three Rivers has wanted to check off of our list for a while. With the help of generous donors, we were able to successfully protect this unique natural area and we could not be more pleased.”

Falls Road Tract

Map of the Falls Road tract courtesy of Three Rivers Land Trust

“At Three Rivers Land Trust, we know how vital it is to conserve important properties just like this one. This parcel protects both natural and historic resources,” stated TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “Our hope is to transfer this site to Morrow Mountain State Park so that others will get to enjoy this beautiful property.”

This conservation project was generously funded in part by the North Carolina Native Plant Society (ncwildflower.org), the Carolina Bird Club, Duke Energy and Fred and Alice Stanback.

To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Crystal Cockman, TRLT Associate Director, at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

To become a member and support TRLT in their conservation mission, please contact Nicky Black, Membership and Events Coordinator, at 704-647-0302 or nicky@threeriverslandtrust.org.

