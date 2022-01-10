The deadline for the 2022 Aviation Art Contest has been extended to Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to ongoing circumstances caused by the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages all North Carolina students between 6 and 17 years old to submit their artwork. This year’s theme is “Design Your Perfect Aircraft.”
Every entry in each age group is eligible to compete for one of three prizes to be awarded to the student and his or her school. The top 10 art pieces in each age group will be displayed at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
The top three in each group will be advanced to the national competition in Washington D.C., which will be hosted by the National Association of State Aviation Officials. National champions are submitted to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s headquarters in Switzerland for the international contest.
Artwork and a certificate of authenticity should be postmarked no later than Jan. 18 and sent to NCDOT Aviation Art Contest, NC Division of Aviation, 1560 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1560.
Contest rules and other info can be found on the Division of Aviation's website. The contest is sponsored by the North Carolina Airports Association and member donors.
