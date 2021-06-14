The N.C. Board of Transportation has approved a grant request submitted by the Moore County Airport for $2.34 million in state funds to acquire additional land in its designation runway protection zone (RPZ).
In total, the Board approved during its May 6 meeting nearly $4.2 million in capital projects to help improve safety and customer service at seven North Carolina airports.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidance recommended that Moore County Airport acquire land that falls with the RPZ. Other grant-eligible capital improvements underway or anticipated for the near future include a $2.4 million to replace the runway and taxiways lighting with new LED fixtures, a $2.6 million project to construct a hangar service road, and ramp repairs to the asphalt area closest to the terminal.
(1) comment
I wish they would say what land they can acquire in their runway designation protection zone. There doesn't seem to be any on either end of the way the runways are now - one end goes onto Hardee Lane in Whispering Pines, the other end would go across NC 22 hear the round about with Airport Road. I remember years and years ago when we lived in Whispering Pines they took down a lot of nice trees on one side of Hardee Lane because of the flight path.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.