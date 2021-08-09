A 19-year-old Parkton man was arrested and faces kidnapping, statutory rape and other sexual offense charges after a 14-year-old from Vass went missing on Sunday, according to the Moore County Sheriff's Office.
Noah Lee Braxton, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, indecent liberties, statutory rape of 14-year-old and statutory sex offense of 14-year-old. He was jailed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond for that offense.
That bond was added to $200,000 bond for an incident on June 19 where he was charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties.
A release from the Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a call for service in the Vass area regarding a missing 14-year-old girl.
"Upon arrival, it was discovered that the 14-year-old juvenile victim had left voluntarily with but without consent from her parents," the release said.
Braxton, who knew the 14-year-old victim and the parents, and the victim were found with assistance from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Braxton was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
Braxton is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday, according to the Moore County Detention Center's database.
