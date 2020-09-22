Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway will receive more than $13 million in U.S. Department of Transportation grant money to upgrade several segments of the railway, including parts in Moore County, local legislators and railway officials announced on Monday.
The grant will help fund the rehabilitation of three bridges, construction of two new sidings and the installation of about 83,500 new crossties. Plans also call for replacing rail along approximately six miles of track, and the addition of two storage yards and two switching yards.
“The awarded Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant includes infrastructure improvements across our entire system, covering the Piedmont Division, from Charlotte to Star, and the Sandhills Division, from Star to Aberdeen,” Jennifer White, president of ACWR, wrote in an email.
The ACWR connects with both CSX and Norfolk Southern national rail networks and serves approximately 18 industries, transporting materials such as plastics, dimensional lumber, wood chips, aggregate, brick, butane, ethanol and propane.
“This grant will improve our freight operations for all of our existing customers and will allow us to continue strengthening our local economy by giving us better and safer connectivity to the global one,” White said. “These funds will help to better our infrastructure so as to allow future growth opportunities along our line, with the majority servicing rural areas.”
The federal funding, along with funds from the ACWR and the N.C. Department of Transportation, brings the total price for the project to approximately $27 million, according to White.
“We are also excited for the continued public-private partnership between ACWR and NCDOT Rail Division,” she said. “We continuously and tirelessly promote the state of North Carolina and work to make our rail transportation system second to none. We are extremely grateful to have had the broad-based support of our state and local officials as well as the support of our customers.”
A release from U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson said that he, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Richard Burr and Rep. Dan Bishop secured the $13.1 million CRISI grant award from the USDOT for the state’s largest privately-owned Class III short line railway. The ACWR has more than 150 miles of rail spanning six counties.
“The Aberdeen, Carolina and Western Railway is a lifeline throughout our entire region, critical to transporting goods and supporting jobs across the 8th District,” Hudson said in the release. “I was proud to work with my colleagues to help secure this grant and appreciate the Trump administration’s commitment to infrastructure in our state.”
“This $13 million grant will ensure my constituents in the Ninth District continue to have reliable ways to transport goods,” said Bishop, who represents the 9th District that includes southern Moore County.
“I am grateful for the support of my colleagues in the House and Senate in achieving this monumental grant to ensure the economic viability of my district and all of southcentral North Carolina.”
It's nice to see something helping the railways. It used to be my favorite way to travel, and though its passenger travel has decreased, it is so important to industry. Since our roads are not in the greatest of shape, maybe a little bit of truck traffic can be eased.
