Opioid-related deaths have increased across the state and in Moore County. Over 4,000 deaths were reported in North Carolina in 2021, with 32 in Moore County. The green line indicates the launch of the Opioid and Substance Use Action Plan. (Courtesy of the N.C. State Center for Health Statistics)
Eleven organizations submitted proposals to receive funds allotted to Moore County from a landmark settlement with the pharmaceutical companies that abetted the national opioid epidemic.
Moore County’s share is $6.2 million and is meant to fund “high-impact opioid abatement strategies.” The money will be paid out over the next 18 years, with over $811,000 already received.
The national settlement stems from a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, along with the “big three” drug distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
Organizations with successful programs and services for people with addiction could receive part of the funds if chosen by the five-person committee appointed by the county’s Opioid Task Force, which is led by commissioners Frank Quis and John Ritter.
The review committee met Thursday to assess the applications. County Manager Wayne Vest walked through a simplified breakdown of each application, looking at whether the organization submitted everything that was requested.
A prominent piece of the application included having the applicant highlight one or more specific strategies outlined in option A of the National Settlement Agreement. Some of the 12 “evidence-based, high-impact strategies to address the epidemic” include recovery support services, recovery housing support, employment-related services, early intervention, naloxone distribution, and criminal justice diversion programs.
Most organizations applying for the funds are nonprofits in Moore County. The requests ranged from about $25,000 to $424,000.
But before the committee started to weed through the proposals, it first decided to give the applicants two weeks to fill in any missing information, answer specific questions raised by committee members and complete a new budget form.
A large reason for this extension is that five of the organizations did not have an audited financial report, which would show financial stability. Audits are not required for all nonprofits, so some organizations provided other forms.
County Auditor Tami Golden provided a couple of examples of how the organizations could provide acceptable financial information, so the committee did not decline these proposals right off the bat. The favored alternative is to receive a signed letter from a certified public accountant.
Tony Price, director and CEO of Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, agreed with this option so the committee could “be a good steward of money.”
Price also suggested that the committee wait to dive into each proposal until after the organizations respond so the group has all available information. Then the committee could set aside a few hours to discuss the details.
“Generally speaking, in reading all the responses, there was a lot of overlap, so for me, it was going to be difficult to say, ‘Okay, we have overlap on five responses, which one do we choose?’” Price said. “Because many of them used a lot of the same terminology, like “no harm,” and because of a lot of collaboration between the organizations, it’s going to be hard to discern who gets the money and who doesn’t.”
The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners also offered services to the group to review the applications and see if each complies with the settlement agreement. NCACC serves as a nonpartisan voice for all counties in the state on issues considered by the General Assembly, Congress and federal and state agencies, according to its website. The committee readily accepted the support.
Over 4,000 people in North Carolina died from an overdose in 2021, according to the N.C. State Center for Health Statistics. Of those deaths, 32 were in Moore County. In the same year, there were just under 17,000 emergency department visits by North Carolinians for an overdose, with 166 in Moore.
County staff will contact the organizations that have presented proposals with questions and requests for additional information. The organizations will have until June 2 at 5 p.m. to respond.
Sounds like a feeding frenzy from those who live off of grants of money not earned. Why not focus on the consumer, why they are taking the drugs in the first place? Hand out Bibles to them all - I’m sure these could be donated. Drug abuse starts and ends in the family. Dysfunctional families lead to this. Turning to Christ ends it.
Will the decision to provide funding be made one time to cover the next 18 years or will there be an annual request submission followed by annual grants?
John Misiaszek
