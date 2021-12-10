Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the drug arrests of 10 individuals following a search in the Westmoore area Thursday.
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Sheffield Road, and during the search, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, items of drug paraphernalia, and $420 in currency. The search warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation.
The following people were arrested:
Donald Ray Sheffield, 55, of Seagrove with charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, two counts of simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $40,000 secured bond
Rodney Scott Vandevander, 46, of Star with charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond.
Cody Tyler Mabe, 25, of Seagrove was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Nicholas William Cox, 23, of Rockingham was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.
Cayce Leigh Honeycutt, 29, of Rockingham was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond.
John Michael Booth Jr., 50, of Star was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $1,500 secured bond.
Kimberly Michelle Stone, 54, of West End was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.
Roger Dale Spivey, 53, of Seagrove was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had outstanding warrants for arrest and was jailed under a $9,000 secured bond.
Allan Ulises Morgan, 23, of Eagle Springs was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond.
Darrell Evans Little, 49, of Ellerbe was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, trafficking in opium or heroin by transport, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.
Suspects are scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Thursday.
