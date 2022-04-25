New Horizons Band

New Horizons Band members rehearse in anticipation of the upcoming spring concert. Photo courtesy of Neil Yocum

The New Horizons Band in the Pines will hold a public concert on Friday, May 13, at 3 p.m., at the Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, two miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.

Both the Concert Band and Swing Band will be performing in this hour-long concert featuring “classical” music from Gershwin and Broadway, traditional classics, Sousa and the Beatles. The Swing Band program ranges from traditional jazz and swing era classics to Latin and “Sesame Street” with a jazz feel. 

Another spring performance is scheduled Friday, May 6, at noon, as part of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s “Bach’s Lunch” series. The performance includes the Broadway musical, "Phantom of the Opera” with Emmanuels' famed pipe organist.

The New Horizons Band is a group that gives back and pays it forward. Most of their early audiences were patrons of senior living centers in Moore County, including Penick Village, Belle Meade and Pine Knoll, in addition to the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.

Last spring, the band celebrated its 20th concert after returning from a two-year COVID hiatus at the Senior Enrichment Center with an overflow crowd.

“We try to return our appreciation to these amazing audiences at every opportunity,” said spokesperson Lori Hunzeker.

The band rehearses at Sandhills Community College. One of their newest initiatives is to provide donation to assist students in need of support at the college through the newly created student advocate position.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days