“COVID-19 is not behind us, despite increased vaccination rates,” says Pinehurst physician, Dr. James Taylor. “There are still many unknowns about COVID-19. What we do know is that those with co-morbid conditions and compromised immune systems are at the greatest risk of contracting the disease. Taylor’s own asthma put him in a high-risk category.
“Of all people, a doctor should know what to do when they get sick,” Taylor says.”
In fact, the board-certified anesthesiologist had a strategy in place in the event he contracted COVID-19. However, when he was diagnosed with the disease, things changed.
“When you get COVID-19, it’s easy to forget things; the ‘brain fog’ is real,” Taylor observes. “Those who become infected need others to guide them.” Although he received excellent care from his health care providers, Taylor noticed the absence of an overall, well-designed plan for his treatment and recovery.
That was the inspiration behind COVID Treatment Clinics — a newly formed group of physicians and other medical professionals that focuses on all things COVID-related, from testing to treatment to recovery.
“It’s important to have guidance from medical professionals,” Taylor says. “It’s also important to be reminded of the simple things, like staying hydrated and eating well. Having a plan accomplishes all of that.”
Protection
According to Dr. Laymon Farmer, the group’s medical director, “Addressing COVID should begin before someone becomes ill.” Protective measures include working on eliminating any deficiencies in the body, particularly Vitamin D, which studies have shown to be essential in maintaining overall health. Losing weight and managing conditions like diabetes and hypertension is also important.
“It’s theorized that everyone will eventually get the disease. Like the seasonal flu, COVID-19 and its variants, could keep coming back again and again. Maintaining overall good health, eating a healthy diet, and getting enough rest and exercise are some of the best things you can do to prepare yourself,” notes Taylor.
Testing
COVID Treatment Clinics offers rapid and PCR COVID testing.
Treatment Solutions
COVID Treatment Clinics takes a unique approach to COVID-19. The group recognizes that each patient should have a treatment plan that meets their specific needs and circumstances.
For individuals testing positive, or who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or long-haul COVID, the physicians at COVID Treatment Clinics will design an individualized plan combining traditional and alternative treatments, which may include nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, monoclonal antibodies, oxygen therapy and IV therapies.
Farmer emphasizes, “Early treatment is important not only to saving lives, but also reducing the damage done by the disease.” However, not all treatments are the same. The treatment options available at COVID Treatment Clinics are generally not available or easily accessed elsewhere.
The health care providers at COVID Treatment Clinics will work with a patient’s primary care physician to ensure optimal care.
New Patients Welcome
COVID Treatment Clinics is welcoming new patients. Insurance is accepted for most services. For individuals without insurance, the group offers competitive self-pay rates. The physicians at COVID Treatment Clinics are committed to not having any barriers to access to their services.
Location
COVID Treatment Clinics is located at 695 S. Bennett St., in downtown Southern Pines. Other locations will be opening soon.
More Information
COVID Treatment Clinics can be reached at (910) 704-5299. In addition, individuals can sign up to receive information and updates at www.covidtreatmentclinics.com.
