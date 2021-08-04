According to the NCDOT Division of Aviation's The State of Aviation Report, Moore County Airport (SOP) supports:
320 jobs
$20.4 million in personal income
3.1 million in state and local taxes
$93.3 million in economic output
91 based aircraft
11,800 annual operations
5,400 annual filed flight plans
Flights arriving from 46 different states/countries
Flights departing to 49 different states/countries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.