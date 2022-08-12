Judson Theatre Company’s newest production, “tick, tick...BOOM!” makes its Sandhills area premiere this Friday (Aug. 19) and runs through Aug. 28 at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s McPherson Theater.
“We thought audiences would like a chance to see the original show, given the rapturous raves for Lin Manuel Miranda’s film version last year,” said Judson Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, Daniel Haley. “Originally, it was written for the stage.”
“tick, tick…BOOM!” is the musical Jonathan Larson wrote before he received worldwide acclaim, three posthumous Tony Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for drama for “Rent.” It’s the third show in Judson Theatre Company’s Summer Theatre Festival, which kicked off this year with the sold-out run of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” and continued with the comic solo play “Buyer & Cellar.”
The Story
Set in the 1990s, “tick, tick…BOOM!” tells the story of Jon, a musical theater composer fast approaching his 30th birthday. The pressure he feels to be successful is embodied by the incessant ticking noise he hears in his head.
He has a party with his friends, including his former roommate Michael and his girlfriend Susan, who suggest other career paths. As they tell the story, the trio sing a clutch of memorable songs with the unmistakable Jonathan Larson touch.
The Actors
The role of Jon is played by New York actor and Judson Theatre Company favorite Michael Santora. It’s his second show in the summer festival, after his starring turn in the sold-out run of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” in July. Both shows are directed by Haley. Rounding out the professional cast are Danielle Standifer as Susan (and others) and Drew H. Wells as Michael (and others). Musical direction is provided by Stephen Gourley, with Wayne Osborne on drums.
The History
“Tick, Tick... Boom!” began as a rock monologue titled “30/90” and, later, “Boho Days,” that Larson wrote about his experience trying to get his musical “Superbia” staged. Larson later rewrote it into “Tick, Tick... Boom!” which he performed at the Village Gate in November 1991, and later at New York Theatre Workshop’s “O Solo Mio” Festivals in 1992 and 1993 before turning his attention to “Rent.”
After his death in 1996, “Tick, Tick... Boom!” was revised and revamped by playwright David Auburn as a three-actor piece and was premiered off-Broadway in 2001, which is the version most theatergoing audiences know. Since, the show has had an off West End production, a West End production, an American national tour, two off-Broadway revivals in 2014 and 2016, and numerous local and international productions.
The Jonathan Larson Papers are housed at the Library of Congress, in which the original scripts and demo tapes for “Superbia,” “30/90,” “Boho Days,” and “Tick, Tick... Boom!” exist.
The Movie
All that paved the way for the film adaptation, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role. It was named one of the best films of 2021 by the American Film Institute, and was nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. Miranda cited the 2001 off-Broadway production as an inspiration to him.
A Personal Connection
Larson’s work has a personal meaning for Morgan Sills, Judson Theatre Company’s executive producer.
“I hadn’t been in the city that long, and I remember walking around on the set of the 1996 NY Theatre Workshop production of “Rent.” A few months later, I camped out on the street for hours in front of the Nederlander Theatre to get a rush ticket to see the original cast on Broadway.
“‘Rent’ was a watershed moment in theater history, it was just the jolt of revitalization and relevance Broadway needed then. “tick, tick…BOOM!” is the only other produced major work Larson left behind, and it had just been open a few months when 9/11 happened.
“It feels like a full circle moment to conclude the first year of JTC’s Summer Theatre Festival with this touching and tuneful musical, full of Larson’s singular creativity.”
“We’re thrilled at how much audiences are turning out for the festival — and loving the McPherson Theater. The venue has received unanimously positive response as a welcoming, intimate new space that provides a unique theatrical experience, different from Owens Auditorium or any other venue in Moore County.”
“Though it’s set in the 1990s, “tick, tick…BOOM!” is universal and timeless because it’s about making adult choices and dealing with the consequences of those choices,” Haley says, “and the score is truly something to behold.”
