FirstHealth of the Carolinas staff and fellow first responders celebrate with local firefighter John Wilson as he was released from Moore Regional Hospital and headed home on Friday, March 19.
Wilson was admitted in mid-January and has battled COVID-19, first spending 40 days in the ICU before moving to inpatient rehab a little more than three weeks ago.
Hospital staff, firefighters and John’s family made sure he got the send-off he deserves.
