Highlanders Farm: J. Sam Blue (1804)
Lucille C. Cameron (1778)
Tri-C Farms: Thomas H. Cameron (1778)
Henry Lester Caviness, Helen Caviness
Dianne S. Clinton, Gayle Speight Manos, Kevin Speight (1883)
Billy M. Cole, Betty Cole (1861)
Hare Heritage Farm: Franklin Hare (1764)
William Wade & Dora Thomas Hurley Farm: Samuel N. Hurley, Faith H. McArthur, Richard S. Hurley (1850)
Harrington Acres: Alice Ann Hyman, Robert J. Hyman Jr. (1870)
Lawhon Farm: David Lawhon (1836)
Tommy Loving, Eddie Loving (1899)
G & M Farm: Macy Graham McKenzie (1910)
Martha McDonald McLeod (1777)
John Lauchlin Monroe, Evelyn Bruton Monroe, Sons (1856)
Garner Farm: Faye G. Nall
Nall Farm: Harold M. Nall Sr. (1915)
Martha C. Owen (1778)
Billy J. Poley
Clara Cameron Privott (1778)
Riddle Farms: Leona T. Riddle (1915)
Teresa Southern, Denice Lawrence
Sandy M. Stewart (1779)
Bradley Lynn Wadsworth (1812)
Laura P. Younts Living Trust, Carl M. Younts (1910)
The date in parentheses is the oldest date recorded of the land being in the family, as named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.