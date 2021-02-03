The events of 2020 put Melissa and Joshua’s grand wedding on hold, but no pandemic could postpone the love they have for one another. The cancellation proved to be a blessing in disguise, as a spontaneous barn ceremony was a simple and perfect way to put the focus on their love for each other.
Under the watchful eye of their horses, Melissa and Joshua made their promises to each other in front of their closest friends and family. Although the evening wasn’t what they originally had in mind, their low-key barn wedding served as the opening act for the main event in November 2021, and ultimately showed that no matter the hardship, love really does always win.
---
Photographer: Jennifer B. Photography
- Ceremony & Reception: Private Farm
- Dress: Lucy’s Bridal
- Hair & Makeup: Chelsea Regan
- Flowers: Carol Dowd, Botanicals
- Cake: The Bakehouse
- Catering: Vito’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
- Rentals: Richmond Rentals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.