Mary Ann Taiclet

Mary Ann Taiclet, 86, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

She was born Oct. 3, 1934, in Pittsburgh, to the late John and Gaetano Foley. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She graduated from Oliver High School, and worked at West Penn Hospital and the William Penn. After meeting her husband, Jim, at the West View Dance Hall, she dedicated all her time raising her beloved children.

The family moved from Avalon to Hampton, where she considered all the families on Magnus Drive family. After her children were out on their own, she resumed her career at the Hampton Middle School.

They moved to Arizona for warmer weather, and she embraced a whole new neighborhood of family. She completed her career at Rancho Solano Schools, before retiring to Pinehurst. She loved children and animals, and had four dogs she cherished. She made tons of amazing Christmas cookies and Sunday dinners.

She is survived by her son, Jim (Carol); daughter, Michele (Jeff); grandchildren, David, Lauren, Dayna, Alexandra; great-grandson David; and several nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by Jim, her devoted husband of 59 years; and her parents, sisters and brothers.

Our family thanks her team of angels at Quail Haven Village.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held in Pittsburgh in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Sandhills Children’s Center, www.SandhillsChildrensCenter.org. Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.

