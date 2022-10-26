In a time of social, economic and political uncertainty in our country, a midterm election can become a highly charged event. Political parties project economic doom and gloom should their candidates not get elected. Meanwhile, investors are stuck trying to cut through the noise to make informed decisions about their savings and retirement.
What are investors to do? Don’t get caught up in the hype.
Historical data indicates that markets rarely have extreme reactions to changes in political control.
As the chart above illustrates, election month returns were well within the typical range of returns, regardless of which party won the election. Results similarly appeared random when looking at all Congressional elections (midterm and presidential) and for annual returns (both the year of the election and the year after).
To explain, the chart shows the frequency of monthly returns (expressed in 1 percent increments) for the S&P 500 Index from January 1926–June 2022. Each horizontal dash represents one month, and each vertical bar shows the cumulative number of months for which returns were within a given 1 percent range (e.g., the tallest bar shows all months where returns were between 1 percent and 2 percent). The blue and red horizontal lines represent months during which a midterm election was held, with red meaning Republicans won or maintained majorities in both chambers of Congress, and blue representing the same for Democrats. Striped boxes indicate mixed control, where one party controls the House of Representatives, and the other controls the Senate, while gray boxes represent non-election months.
A review of the returns for each presidential term, going back to 1953, reveals that there is no identifiable correlation between stock market returns and the political party in power. Furthermore, the variable of whether the President’s party aligns with Congress also does not appear meaningful.
Since 1929, the market has returned an average of 11.06 percent per year, across every variety of presidential party and congressional alignment scenario imaginable, with very little variation between the returns during each party’s time in office.
While headlines can be very unsettling, these types of forecasts should not compel investors to make drastic shifts to their investment plans.
Election month returns have historically been within the typical range of returns, regardless of which party won the election.
Don’t abandon long-term goals. Equity markets have rewarded long-term investors for many years. As the chart above shows, the notable periods of decline have far more to do with external shocks (such as the Great Depression, the dot com bubble in the early 2000s, and the housing market crash in 2008) than the party in the White House.
The trade-off that investors must make to enjoy these long-term returns is to invest not only in the good times, but also to remain invested when conditions are less than optimal — and that includes periods of political and economic uncertainty.
The upcoming election is likely to be characterized by increased market volatility as new information percolates into the market, but short-term volatility shouldn’t distract investors from their long-term objectives. It is more productive to base your investment decisions on a disciplined process, including an examination of fundamentals and valuations, rather than emotions driven by the mood of the day.
