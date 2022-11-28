If you are planning to give now or in the future, it may make sense to create a plan that will allow you to do so efficiently — and reap some tax benefits. Learn more at the Charles Schwab Independent Branch, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 10840 U.S. 15-501 in Southern Pines. The number is (910) 684-4965.
I moved here in 2006 and I have always been amazed by the number of outstanding charities and causes supported by our local community. For a small rural community, we have many charitably inclined folks who generously give both their time and monies to make things better for those in need. I am fortunate to work with many clients who do just that and my job is to help them plan in a manner that is most advantageous to the client and charity.
Many clients attend charitable events and often write checks to support causes they believe in, but they’re also more interested in having conversations about how they can incorporate their charitable giving goals into their broader financial plans for the long-term.
It’s an encouraging interest, as we find that when our clients stick to a plan, it helps them build wealth and meet their financial goals, which can put them in a better position to give with greater impact to the causes that are meaningful to them.
Plus, having a thoughtful strategy for your charitable giving can help you make the greatest impact with your generosity while also receiving some tax savings.
One of the most common ways my clients tend to choose to make the most of their giving is through a donor-advised fund, which is a private fund administered by a third party on behalf of donors for the purpose of managing charitable donations.
You can open this type of account with a tax-deductible contribution and then request grants to public charities over time. The contributions are irrevocable, but you pick the charities that will benefit, as long as they are 501(c)(3) organizations. You can contribute a variety of tax-deductible assets, including appreciated securities, real estate and cash, and the fund sponsor handles the administrative details.
For clients who are interested in making meaningful contributions while also adding another source of retirement income, charitable remainder trusts may be an appropriate choice.
A charitable remainder trust is an irrevocable trust that you set up and make a contribution to in cash, investments or property.
The trust provides you and other income beneficiaries you may select with distributions from the trust annually for life or a period of time up to 20 years. After that period, the remainder of the trust passes to the named charity. There are various types of charitable trusts, and the rules governing them can be complex, so they can be expensive to set up and will require an attorney to draft the trust document.
There are a number of additional vehicles to carry out your giving goals as well. But remember, if you make charitable donations with a more holistic plan in place, you will likely have a better impact on the organizations you donate to and your overall financial picture.
And as you consider where to make your donations, check an organization’s tax status.
Nearly all 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions, but it’s always best to ask the charity you plan to donate to about its tax status or you can check the IRS’ online databased for qualified organizations.
If you are planning to give this year or in the future, it may make sense to create a plan that will allow you to reap some tax benefits and make your donating more efficient.
Philip Bailey is a Branch Leader at Charles Schwab with over 19 years of experience helping clients achieve their financial goals. Some content provided here has been compiled from previously published articles authored by various parties at Schwab. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Member SIPC.
