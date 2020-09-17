Amid the pandemic life goes on. Theaters may be dark and concerts silent but nobody shushed the birds or drained the streams. Autumn cool-down offers the best time to be outdoors. To hunt. Or fish. To observe plants, rocks and wildlife in their natural habitats.

This is what a land trust is about: Conserving, preserving — and enjoying.

“It isn’t just for tree-huggers anymore,” says Ellie Daniels, Eastern Region director for Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT), which merged recently with Sandhills Area Land Trust (SALT), one of 23 such organizations operating in North Carolina. “Three Rivers” refers to the Yadkin, PeeDee and Cape Fear, the lifeblood of the 15-county region encompassed, Daniels says.

Daniels herself is a vibrant, enthusiastic outdoorswoman from a family of farmers who became an attorney with emphasis on environmental law.

“Everybody who gets into this career has something that ties them to the land,” Daniels says. Her own ties were to the Chowan River area. “My appetite for land was insatiable.”

After a stint prosecuting child abusers, she was ready to follow her nature, which is nature.

According the Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute the land trust movement in the United States began in the post-Jim Crow south, to help African American farmers preserve access to farmland.

To Learn More For information on Three Rivers Land Trust sites, blogs and programs, visit threeriverslandt…

Continued by FDR’s conservation legacy through the National Parks Service, the modern movement consolidated in 1982 with the formation of the Land Trust Exchange, an umbrella organization. Land trusts raise funds through campaigns and grants to purchase acreage offering ecological value or endangered species. Some funding is derived from the tax on gun sales. Land trusts seek and accept gifts of appropriate land which will be protected from subdivision and other modifications in perpetuity.

Here, no falcon or turtle will ever be replaced by condos or putting greens.

Here also, the Sandhills lily was discovered and named.

Surprisingly, Daniels says, “The biodiversity in the Sandhills rivals the rain forests,” with remnants from when the area was underwater.

For educational outreach, TRLC hosts events, including a specific program for school children that explores local history and ecology. Last spring, this included a COVID-19 compliant wildflower walk.

TRLC, like other nonprofits, has suffered financially during the pandemic. Daniels reports a loss of $100,000 in revenue from 90 percent of programs, which were canceled.

Right now, however, the spotlight shines on recreation. During hunting season, a permit system allows hunters a week on a specific property, for $100.

“Hunters are beneficial; they have no negative effect on the land,” Daniels says.

Crystal Lake in Vass invites paddling while listening to the trees. In what appears to be a residential neighborhood off PeeDee Road in Southern Pines, the Whitehall Trail is a two-mile loop ideal for jogging, dog walking, biking, free and open to the public, popular with military families.

Perhaps most significant to the land trust mission are the benefits of being outdoors, away from electronics.

Daniels describes it as “No sidewalks, no screens … a level of peace that lowers the resting heart rate and decreases the secretion of stress hormones.”

Daniels is obviously a perfect fit for her job, a young parent and environmental professional who talks and walks the same credo:

“People who have been changed by the land know its value. We’re in the forever business.”

Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.