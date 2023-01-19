“Your skin is 90% of your selfie” is a slightly cheesy quote bouncing around the cosmetics world this year. But, according to Brianna Vincent PA-C, owner of Bloom Precision Aesthetics, the quote rings true.
Vincent opened Bloom Precision Aesthetics with one goal: to help each patient highlight the features they love about themselves and help them feel better in the process.
On your wedding day — when the pictures you take will decorate your walls for years to come — it’s even more important than usual to love the skin you’re in. Dipping your toe into advanced skin care can be intimidating, but at Bloom, Vincent and her personable staff of providers make the intimidating process a breeze.
“We’re experts at enhancing your already beautiful self, not changing or augmenting,” Vincent says. “We know that even the smallest tweaks can hugely boost your confidence and help you feel like ‘you’ when you look in the mirror.”
Where To Start
The Bloom process begins with an individual consultation where the team and new patient discuss skin goals and timeline. Sometimes, the resulting plan will fine-tune the patient’s already established skincare routine. But other times, Vincent recommends more intensive plans, such as facial injections to treat wrinkles and stubborn lines or laser treatments to improve overall skin tone and texture. You can be sure that Bloom’s process will be simple and manageable whichever route you choose, no matter your skincare expertise.
Whether you are ready for a full treatment plan or simply product recommendations, the sooner you schedule your consultation at Bloom the better. Vincent advises brides-to-be to schedule their consultation at least six months before the “I dos” so the glowing skin of their dreams will be fully displayed on the wedding day. That ensures there will be time for initial treatments and any follow ups, as well as skincare plans to really produce results.
“On the day of my wedding I felt more beautiful than I have felt in my entire life. This was largely in part due to Bloom and Bri’s preventative treatments leading up to the wedding that kept my skin young and rejuvenated. I felt natural, confident and glowing in my own skin on my big day.”- Laura Martin
How To Save
For brides looking to dramatically up their skin game before the wedding day, Bloom offers a range of membership incentives to lock in the lowest pricing and make skin insecurities worries of the past. They call this their “Bloom Bank” and have received excellent feedback from patients who like the idea of spending smaller amounts monthly that will be 100% applied towards their larger treatments. The Bloom staff believes this also helps patients prioritize these treatments as self-care/wellness. The extra fun perk is that each membership option comes with 10-15% off products and services on top of the exclusive membership pricing.
Sign Me Up
For tips and tricks on maximizing natural beauty, check out Brianna’s and Bloom’s official Instagram accounts: @hellobloom_nc and @hellobri_skinpa. Also, keep an eye on Bloom’s website at hellobloomnc.com for an upcoming blog to help brides and other patients on their skincare journey.
To book an appointment with Brianna and her team, call or text the office at (910) 986- 2460. Bloom Precision Aesthetics is located in the Pinehurst Theater Building at 90 Cherokee Road, Suite 2AB, Pinehurst, NC, 28374. Bloom is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
