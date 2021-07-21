Submission ID: 3322
Date Lost July 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ashemont Rd
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Owner's Full Name Rachel von Habsburg
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 8506122214
Alternate Phone (808) 497-0186
Additional Comments Samantha got out last night 07/20 and has not returned. Microchipped but no collar. Very friendly dog.
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Samantha
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Rough Collie
Markings Tan back, white belly
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
