Date Lost April 21, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Birgham St Carthage
Owner's Full Name Caleb And Maria Chalflinch
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-7834465
Alternate Phone (910) 528-5791
Additional Comments Missing a Orange Tabby with white chest.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cup Cakes
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH Orange Tabby
Markings White Chest
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 10 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
