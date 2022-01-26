FOMO, or the Fear of Missing Out, is a natural human condition that occurs in many aspects of our everyday lives. In investing, you can have FOMO if you hear about a great investment that has only gone straight up or if you are holding a majority of your investments in cash and the market reaches a new high. The best way to negate the FOMO phenomenon is to have an investment plan that aligns with your long-term goals.
Creating a long-term financial investment plan allows for reason and proactive planning to dictate your financial future and not the moment-by-moment emotion that can be caused by market dynamics.
While every investor is different, periods of volatility can be a wake-up call to make sure your portfolio is adequately diversified based on your goals and risk tolerance. Investors who are focused on long-term goals shouldn’t let short-term movement sway their decisions, while investors who are nearing or in retirement may need to add defensive assets, such as cash or U.S. Treasury securities, for stability. It’s important to stay true to your financial plan and make decisions based on your goals and timetable, regardless of market volatility.
Navigating rocky markets can be tough, but following practiced and proven investing principles might help you stay the course.
1. Diversify Your Portfolio
Portfolios that are highly concentrated in just a few securities can be very risky. Having money spread across different asset classes (or types of investments such as stocks, bonds and cash equivalents) is important because each can respond to the market differently. It’s not always the case, but when one is up, the other can be down. Deciding on the right mix can help cushion the blow during volatile markets. Here are a few quick questions to ask yourself:
— Does your portfolio’s success depend too heavily on the performance of any single investment?
— Are your holdings especially concentrated on a single industry, sector or country?
— Are you less diversified than you think because different funds in your portfolio hold many of the same securities?
2. Determine Your Risk Profile
Investing involves taking risks, and you must be honest about how much risk you’re willing to take with your money. Determining your risk tolerance informs how you should diversify your investment portfolio between stocks, bonds and cash equivalents.
Higher potential rewards generally come from higher risks. Start with some simple questions:
— Do you need your portfolio to generate income now or soon?
— Can you tolerate fluctuations in the value of your investments, financially and emotionally?
3. Take the Long View
In times of dramatic market volatility, each fluctuation may seem disastrous. However, emotional reactions to short-term market conditions can put you at risk for further financial loss. Markets typically go up and down, and even bear markets historically have been relatively short. According to the Schwab Center for Financial Research, the longest bear market was a little less than three years (915 days), and it was followed by a nearly five-year bull run.
Timing the market’s ups and downs is nearly impossible – instead, focus on staying diversified, knowing your risk tolerance and sticking to your plan during tough times. For long-term investors, which are most of us, the strategy should be time in the market rather than timing the market.
So, remember to use periods of market volatility to make sure your investments are diversified and take your risk tolerance into account. And if you don’t have a financial plan, now is a good time to create one.
* * *
Philip Bailey is an Independent Branch Leader at Charles Schwab with over 18 years of experience helping clients achieve their financial goals. Some content provided here has been compiled from previously published articles authored by various parties at Schwab. For more information visit the Southern Pines Independent Branch website at www.schwab.com/southernpines or call (910) 684-4965.
Investing involves risk including loss of principal. Diversification strategies do not ensure a profit and do not protect against losses in declining markets. The information here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The type of securities and investment strategies mentioned may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own situation before making any investment decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.