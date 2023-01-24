Kelly Oschwald, a doctor of physical therapy and certified orthopedic manual therapist, recently joined Restore Physiotherapy in Pinehurst. She also completed training with Herman and Wallace Pelvic Health courses, manual therapy, therapeutic exercises, and dry needling.
It’s common for adults to experience bladder leakage during exercise, sneezing or even laughing. Many consider it a normal part of aging or for some women, becoming a mother. This is only one symptom of pelvic floor dysfunction; however, variations of pelvic pain can also be a consideration.
Though the problem may be common, it is not one that anyone should have to live with — it’s actually a pelvic floor dysfunction that can often be treated with physical therapy.
Pelvic floor therapy is one of Dr. Kelly Oschwald’s areas of specialization at Restore Physiotherapy, a small practice in Pinehurst.
Oschwald is a doctor of physical therapy and certified orthopedic manual therapist. A native of Western North Carolina, she moved to Greensboro to pursue her undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and continued her education by obtaining her doctorate of physical therapy from Elon University.
Oschwald joined clinic founder Mac McLaurin last March, after working as a director in an insurance-driven clinic where she was often forced to limit the time she could spend with patients.
“I was ready to leave that realm behind and have the ability to take time with patients,” she said. “If I need more than an hour’s time with patients, I can take it. If they need to reach me, they can call me directly.”
McLaurin founded Restore Physiotherapy on that personal, one-on-one approach, and the ability to focus on a client’s needs and make real, positive change with each visit.
It was a perfect fit for Oschwald, who is dedicated to treating the whole client, not just the client’s symptoms. In the six years that she has been practicing, she has served clients of all needs while continuing to see more and more patients affected by pelvic floor dysfunction.
“I have an orthopedic background, so I treat a person as a person, and not just the pelvic floor. I truly treat the whole body as well as the particular issue, whether it’s incontinence, pain or numbness — a lot of people don’t like to talk about pelvic floor issues, and it remains kind of an unseen problem, but it comes down to education and spreading awareness.”
That includes knowledge about the sometimes surprising ways that different parts of the body can affect each other — like how tension held in the jaw can directly relate to tension held in the pelvis.
“I want people to not feel isolated, but feel empowered to find a way to treat it,” Oschwald says. “There’s a lot more to it than you might think.”
Throughout her career, Oschwald has secured advanced training with manual therapy, therapeutic exercises, and dry needling to better serve her clients.
At Restore Physiotherapy, she’s available by appointment, and clients can reach her directly by phone.
Oschwald looks forward to continue to meet new clients and new friends, as she and her husband split their time between Pinehurst and Raleigh with their rescue dog, Tucker. She’s also looking forward to learning new hobbies, like golf.
How Restore PT Works
Restore Physiotherapy’s mission is to improve clients’ overall wellbeing and quality of life, while providing them with the individualized treatment they deserve.
“Whenever you’re able to connect with people and hear their story, you learn the effects that lack of mobility or pain has on all aspects of their life, and are able to better help them achieve their goals,” McLaurin says.
“It’s not just about physical pain; movement directly relates to mental health.”
Restore Physiotherapy operates outside of the traditional insurance model, though payment for some treatments may be reimbursed by certain insurance providers. Clients can pay a flat fee for each visit or purchase a package at a discounted rate.
Unlike larger clinics, which offer limited options, McLaurin or Oschwald can work with you to find the right fit.
Restore Physiotherapy is located at 45 Dowd Circle in Pinehurst.
If you’re experiencing pain, schedule a free discovery visit, which requires no commitment and no physician referral.
For more on the Restore Physiotherapy or the treatments offered, visit RestorePTNC.com or call 910-621-5003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.