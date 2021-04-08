Aubrey McVeigh, a 10th-grader at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, was a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on March 20-21.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

McVeigh’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Pinecrest High School based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the two-day Congress, McVeigh joined students from across the country to hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially.

“Focused, bright and determined students like Aubrey McVeigh are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her,” says a spokesman.

The Academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science.

