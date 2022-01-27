Stories about long lines and long waits for COVID-19 testing seem to be everywhere. A local group, COVID Testing Solutions, is offering an alternative.
The group is part of a medical practice based in Southern Pines and formed by area physician, Dr. James Taylor, who recognized the need for greater availability of COVID-19 testing and quicker turnarounds for test results.
“Individuals should be tested at the first sign of symptoms associated with COVID-19. The sooner the better. Early testing and treatment save lives,” Taylor says. “People should also consider being tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19, prior to travel, and for workplace considerations.”
There are two basic types of tests used to detect the virus that causes COVID-19 — antigen tests, often referred to as “rapid tests,” and PCR (polymerizing chain reaction) tests. Rapid tests can provide results in as little as 10 minutes. However, PCR tests are much more sensitive and are generally considered the “gold standard” in detecting the virus.
COVID Testing Solutions provides RT-PCR tests and uses saliva specimens, not nasal swabs. Specimen analysis is performed in the group’s in-house laboratory, and test results are provided to patients via text message generally within 24-48 hours.
“One of the advantages of our RT-PCR analysis method is that we collect ‘Thermal Cycle’ information to predict viral load — the amount of a virus that’s inside your body — which can help guide clinical treatment for COVID patients,” Taylor notes.
Drive-up testing is available at the group’s primary location at 695 S. Bennett in Southern Pines. Specimen collection is also available at locations in Asheboro, Cary, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg, Raleigh, Rockingham, and Wilmington.
Personalized Treatment Plans
COVID Testing Solutions works closely with COVID Treatment Clinics, which is part of the same practice.
COVID Treatment Clinics offers consultations with a healthcare professional, preventive care options, as well as conventional and alternative immediate and long-term treatments for COVID-19. In the event of a positive test result, the professionals at COVID Treatment Clinics can provide patients with the best path moving forward.
For those with minor cases, that may mean basic education. For those with more severe cases, an individualized plan for medical treatment can be applied.
COVID Testing Solutions and COVID Treatment Clinics are located at 695 S. Bennett Street in Southern Pines. COVID Testing Solutions can be contacted by phone at 910-687-4529. COVID Treatment Clinics can be reached at 910-704-5299. For more information on both groups visit www.covidtreatmentclinics.com.
