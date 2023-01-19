Once upon a time, the fresh air, idyllic charm, and wondrous beauty of the longleaf pine captivated the hearts of Pennsylvania railroad tycoon James Boyd and his daughter, Helen, as the pair made their way through Southern Pines, North Carolina.
With a little persistence from Helen, James purchased 1,200 acres of the pine-covered land with the purpose of preserving its beauty. The Boyds called it “Weymouth,” after their favorite place in England, and preserved the land for people to enjoy for years to come.
When his grandson, author James, and his grandson’s bride, Katharine, built Boyd House on the estate in 1922, they opened their doors and grounds to welcome townsfolk and coveted literary prodigies alike. Their legacy continued when, in 1977, the Friends of Weymouth was formed to buy this magical place and, in 1979, transformed its use into the nonprofit cultural center it is today — Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities. For over 40 years, this fairytale estate has captured the hearts of brides across the state and country in search of the perfect spot to begin their happily ever afters.
Who Brings the Fairy Tale to Life When You Say, “I Do”? We Do.
Whether you’re in search of a venue to house an intimate ceremony, or a picturesque spot to accommodate your larger-than-life guest list, Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities checks all of the boxes. Couples can choose to exchange vows within the hallowed walls of the Boyd House or opt for an alfresco soirée among the ponds, fountains, and blooms of the Weymouth Center gardens. A commercial kitchen, dressing rooms, covered terrace, great room, patios, and more provide a variety of modern conveniences, all of which are wrapped up in a spacious historic setting.
For those looking for options, Weymouth Center offers a variety of accommodations to fit any and every need. Secure the first floor of the Boyd House and enjoy amenities like access to The Great Room and the lawns. Once known as a hangout spot for authors like Thomas Wolfe, Paul Green, and many other literary family friends, the Great Room can fit up to 60 people seated or 110 people standing. The main lawn is level and large enough to accommodate a large tent, and the gardens of the Boyd House are yours for the day.
Write Your Next Chapter
Weymouth has served as a warm and welcoming gathering place for over 100 years. Its scenic grounds and rich history are unparalleled for couples looking for the perfect place to begin writing their love stories. Whether you have already embarked on the journey to “I do,” or you are still in the daydreaming stages of planning your happily ever after, learn more about what Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities offers by visiting weymouthcenter.org.
Interested in taking it all in for yourself? Located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave. in Southern Pines, the grounds are usually open daily, and you can make an appointment to see inside the Boyd House and tour the grounds with the Director of Membership and Rentals, Monday through Friday.
Outdoor house photo by Jennifer B. Photography; indoor photo by Cherry Bloom Photography
Table setting photo by Caroline Lima Photography; fountain photo by Jennifer B. Photography
