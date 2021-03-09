I am writing in response to the front page story on Lydia Boesch and Steve Woodward’s email calling for joining the “uprising” on March 1 to throw off the perceived chains of masks and social distancing.
Boesch tries to distance herself from this wording, but it stands. Woodward spent his career as a wordsmith — sports writing, brand marketing, and now as a “communications specialist.” He knows that diction matters. His word choice was purposeful.
For him to denounce an “age of semantic analysis” in which “all words have to be parsed” is laughable, especially after going on to say that “...‘uprise’, depending on how you want to use the word …” That sounds a lot like parsing to me. And urging Republicans to join the “uprising” of Alfie Oakes, the Florida grocery store owner who ignores public health measures and helped finance the insurrection of Jan. 6, which he attended, is indeed an act of violence against the health of our community.
A more accurate headline might have read “Boesch and Republicans urge flouting of public health measures.” She can deny her culpability, but she sees masks and distancing as somehow infringing upon our rights, or that we “have been under the boot of tyranny” for a year, as Woodward whines. Please. The health of many of us has been ensured by these minimal requirements. There are more than 500,000 dead due in large part to the leadership that they continue to follow.
Robyn Lam
Pinehurst
