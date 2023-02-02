Leon G. Williams

Leon Gerald Williams, 79, of West End, passed on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Williams was born Dec. 19, 1943, in Moore County, to the late Herbert and Ruthie (Martin) Williams.
Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 10:55 pm
Leon Gerald Williams, 79, of West End, passed on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Williams was born Dec. 19, 1943, in Moore County, to the late Herbert and Ruthie (Martin) Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann (Chisholm) Williams; his daughters, Lisa W. Montgomery and husband, Michael, of Carthage, and Wendy Chavis and husband, John, of West End; a sister, Betty Seawell, of Carthage; three grandchildren, William McLemore, Laura Stephens and husband, Spencer, and Simeon Chavis; two great-grandchildren, Caroline McLemore and Tanner McLemore.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, with a service to follow at 2 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, in Southern Pines, with Rev. Gregg Newton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Leon Williams to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.