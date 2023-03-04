Stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara has established herself as one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies. From 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, she’ll perform on stage at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in Pinehurst.
This Grammy nominee, Tony-award winner and star of HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” performs locally for one night only, adding BPAC to credits that include Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.
O’Hara’s concerts have gained international acclaim. She is a frequent performer on PBS’s live telecasts and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, “Always” and “Wonder in the World,” are available on Ghostlight Records.
“She brings a typhoon of passion to everything she does, inviting her audience to share in that deep well of emotion,” Ricky Pope wrote for Broadway World. “You leave any performance by Kelli O’Hara feeling more hopeful, more alive, more human.”
Star of the Stage
O’Hara’s portrayal of Anna Leonowens in “The King and I” garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with nominations for a Grammy Award, Drama League, Outer Critics and Olivier Nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo’s Orb Theatre.
Other Broadway credits include “Kiss Me Kate” (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), “The Bridges of Madison County” (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), “Nice Work if You Can Get It” (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), “South Pacific” (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), “The Pajama Game” (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), “The Light in the Piazza” (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), “Sweet Smell of Success,” “Follies,” “Dracula” and “Jekyll & Hyde.” She was awarded the prestigious Drama League’s Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019.
In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar’s “The Merry Widow,” opposite Renee Fleming, and returned as Despina in Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte. “
Television and Online Credits
While currently starring in “The Gilded Age,” O’Hara also received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series “The Accidental Wolf.” Other film and television credits include season two of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” “All the Bright Places,” “Peter Pan Live!,” “Sex & The City 2,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Key to Reserva,” Showtime’s “Master of Sex,” “The Good Fight,” “Blue Bloods,” “N3mbers,” and the animated series “Car Talk.”
Don’t Miss Your Chance to See O’Hara Live
O’Hara is part of this season’s legendary lineup at BPAC, which has included Klea Blackhurst, Charo, Joe DeVito and the Four Freshmen. Get your tickets for this show and see what’s next at sandhillsbpac.com.
