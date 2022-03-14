Lee Squared

You don’t have to be a Liberace fan to enjoy “Lee Squared,” or the performances of David Maiocco as Liberace and Chuck Sweeney as Miss Peggy Lee.

Imagine, if you will, that two renowned icons — the ultra-hip Miss Peggy Lee and the ferociously flamboyant Liberace — have never actually left our earthly plane, and are still hitting the clubs as they try to navigate the twisted and funny road to a comeback.

Well, imagine no more!

At Owens Auditorium April 8-10, see them both in “Lee Squared: The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour,” the season finale of Judson Theatre Company’s ninth season.

In this loving and very funny tribute show, David Maiocco appears as Liberace, known to the world as Mr. Showmanship, but to his friends as “Lee.” With him is the incomparable Chuck Sweeney as legendary platinum-haired jazz goddess, Miss Peggy Lee. Put the two together and it’s two Lees for the price of one: “Lee Squared,” a unique evening of live music and laughter with two legends who defined four decades of music and pop culture.

David Maiocco

“It’s one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen, yet also intelligent and heartwarming, plus their musicianship is immaculate. We’ve wanted to bring this show to the Sandhills for years,” says Morgan Sills, Judson Theatre Company’s executive producer.

“More than ever, people today want to laugh, they want to see a great show with their friends, and they want to feel the sheer joy the music of Liberace and Peggy Lee has always delivered.”

Lee Squared Peg

Chuck Sweeney plays legendary platinum-haired jazz goddess, Miss Peggy Lee.

Audiences can expect a show that’s delightfully different from the non-musical plays that have been Judson Theatre Company’s mainstay since 2012. “Lee Squared” is a slam-bang evening of hilarity and harmony. “It has a looser concert-style structure that allows for delicious spontaneity and a good-time party atmosphere — gather a group of friends and share the experience of this wild ride,” Sills says. “You’ll have a terrific time.”

You don’t have to know the two Lees and their careers to love the show, though fans can count on hearing the hits of both stars, from “Fever” and “Is That All There Is” to “I’ll Be Seeing You” and Liberace’s famous boogie-woogie. “Every time I’ve seen it in New York,” Sills says, “I’ve made a point of bringing someone who knew little or nothing about [the originals]. And every time, that person has left humming and singing and smiling from ear to ear … “Lee Squared” completely won them over.”

LeeSquaredInfo

Critics coast to coast have embraced the show, including New York’s most famous showbiz publications. “Back Stage” raved: “Maiocco makes the piano sound like the Philharmonic!” “Show Business Weekly” praised Sweeney as “a consummate performer” with a “tantalizing take on Peggy Lee!” “Cape Cod Today” called the show “hilarious, hysterical, and brilliant,” saying “the standing ovation was well-deserved.” “QLife Media Network” summed it up with “Liberace would’ve loved it, and Peg would be proud!”

Judson Theatre Company’s artistic director, Daniel Haley, said he was drawn to the show because it offered more than a traditional tribute.

“We’ve all seen shows that tend to be like a greatest hits medley and a book report happening at the same time. Those shows are just mimicry, and usually a little dry,” he said. “‘Lee Squared,’ by contrast, is effortless in its effervescence. David and Chuck really inhabit these characters with vitality and vigor. The singing and piano playing are live, and just as you’re being mesmerized by their musicianship, they’ll make you laugh too.

“It’s their point of view, their whip-smart take on these two stars makes “Lee Squared” both a celebration and the most loving, hilarious parody. We fall in love with these legends and their music all over again, as well as Chuck and David’s take on them.”

Sandhills denizens have but three chances to catch Judson Theatre Company’s production of “Lee Squared.” Tickets can be purchased online at JudsonTheatre.com or at the BPAC ticket office at Sandhills Community College’s Boyd Library.

