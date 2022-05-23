At Duncraig Manor & Gardens, we know that the care and hospitality shown to guests while providing the bride with her dream wedding are key to an enjoyable and memorable wedding and reception. This involves planning a series of activities and situations that provide interest, fulfill expectations, offer social interaction, and deliver enjoyment while avoiding periods with nothing planned. An outstanding event is a result of implementing a well-designed plan with excellence.
In our meetings with wedding couples, we develop such an event plan. Having produced over 7,000 weddings and receptions in our historic venues throughout the country, we will relate our own stories that were teaching moments.
Filling “down time” when the photographer takes pictures is particularly important. Use music, hors d’oeuvres and an invitation to enjoy the surrounding gardens, all while keeping guests informed about what is happening next. Once a group of older guests left the facility because nothing was happening, and they thought wrongly that the event was over! And there was the group that left because the photographer took over an hour to capture all the “great spots” to photograph.
Making sure that vendors and service partners are on board with the planned time schedule keeps things running smoothly. For instance, we have agreements with photographers specifying when as well as the length of time dedicated to photography. And once a DJ, after setting up his equipment, thought he had time to go shopping and left the venue when he was to provide music for the ceremony and cocktail hour.
Organizing and monitoring spaces that service partners use to avoid hazards and provide adequate walking spaces for guests will minimize potential accidents. Setting up speaker stands or tripods in walkways, resulting in Aunt Mable breaking her hip, can ruin a reception!
Realizing that not everyone enjoys the same decibel level we keep the DJ’s music amplification at a safe level. You want to avoid the situation where the bride’s grandfather, who has tinnitus and cannot tolerate overly loud music, must leave his granddaughter’s party.
Encouraging brides to assign seating at the reception makes dinner conversation more enjoyable and guests more comfortable. You do not want to be in the situation where all but nine people who want to sit together are not able to. The bride now has nine upset guests, and one is her father’s boss!
Assisting the photographer and bride with the cake cutting photograph ensures a smooth transition into dessert time. Where is the cake knife? Did the bride not provide one? To SMASH or not to SMASH ? No one knows! Provide napkins!
Keep the party to a reasonable timeframe that does not extend past the ability of guests to enjoy it. Our experience says, “Limit the party to 3 hours or so.” Do not end up with the wedding couple ready for the big “send-off” and there are only five guests left and they are waiting for an Uber.
At Duncraig Manor & Gardens our experienced wedding planners and coordinators collaborate with the wedding couple to create an event plan that fulfills their desires, demonstrates hospitality and care of their guests, and ensures that their wedding celebration is joyful and unforgettable.
We welcome you to schedule an appointment to tour Duncraig Manor and Gardens and receive a personalized proposal for your special day. See how your wedding dreams can become a beautiful reality. &
For more information and photo galleries, visit: duncraigmanorandgardens.com
