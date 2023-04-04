‘Suds and Swine’ Features Meats, Free Music and More
Visit downtown Laurinburg for craft brews, food trucks, yard games, and fun for kids while the pros get to cookin' during the Suds and Swine BBQ Festival on April 15-16.
The festival is free and open to the public, but bring cash for food and vendors on site throughout the event.
Sixteen pro teams will participate in the Whole Hog BBQ Competition, a circuit sponsored by the NC Pork Association. Participants are professional competitors that battle all year to win a spot in the North Carolina State Championship.
Laurinburg joins the circuit this year and fills a gap in the southern part of the state where many competitors reside, but no competition sites were sanctioned.
Therefore, the Whole Hog BBQ Competition organization is expecting a very strong field — including three former state champion cook teams and state championship award winners. The first-place winner takes home $750; second- and third-place winners take home $500 and $250, respectively.
In addition to the sanctioned event, twelve teams are invited to join the General McArthur’s Backyard Competition. There is no fee to enter, and the first-prize winner takes home $400. Prizes are also awarded to the second place winner ($200) and third-place winner ($100). Registration is available online at suds-swine.com.
Jim Quick and the Coastline Band will kick off the festival on Friday night starting at 6 p.m. Local stores will stay open late for some sipping and shopping.
Saturday brings more fun, with music from bluegrass to rock n' roll. Chow down on some of the best barbecue in North Carolina from our state pros — pre-sales of barbecue by the pound and in sandwiches are available online now at www.orderyourbbq.com
This free event is hosted by Scotland County Tourism Development Authority and Laurinburg Rotary. Sponsors include General McArthur’s, Smithfield, Whole Hog Barbecue Series, and Gibson Oil.
To get there from Moore County, take U.S. 15-501 South toward Laurinburg. As you approach Laurinburg, stay straight onto U.S. 15-501 Business South. Proceed 1.4 miles to Railroad Street. The festival will be on your right.
For information, visit suds-swine.com.
