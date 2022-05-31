A recent sewage spill in Southern Pines has literally hit too close to home for some residents.
News that more than 50,000 gallons of wastewater had been discharged into Mill Creek on May 1 was of great concern for Southern Pines attorney Marsh Smith, a longtime critic of the town’s management of its sewage system. Smith has long expressed concerns to town officials about prior spill impacts on Warrior Woods Lake downstream.
“I've been swimming every morning in that lake, even in the wintertime, for over 20 years,” Smith said.
Mill Creek is a tributary of Warrior Woods Lake. The lake, a treasure trove for residents of the Warrior Woods community, was the victim of effluent spills from the town for several years.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons said that, between 2014 and 2022, eight of the town’s 35 sanitary sewer overflows took place either in the Warrior Woods area or in the Warrior Woods Force Main.
Earlier data from 2008 to 2013, which only includes overflows that reached the surface water, includes five out of 14 instances in which spills were either in the Warrior Woods area or involved the Warrior Woods Force Main.
A spill in 2014 discharged about 70,000 gallons of sewage from the Warrior Woods Force Main into the lake. Two years later, 10,000 gallons of raw sewage were discharged. Between 2016 and 2020, there were six spills into the Warrior Woods Lake.
The force main was repaired in 2020, Parsons said.
“There have been challenges with some of the infrastructure that was installed 25-30 years ago, out in N.C. 22, Warrior Woods area,” Parsons said. “We have tackled those challenges, but there were a series of breaks in lines and issues with a lift station over the years that have since been addressed.”
Smith, who first brought the issue to the Town Council after a big spill two decades ago, agreed that repair work done in 2020 has to a certain extent mitigated the issue.
“It's better now that they've done some upgrades two years ago, in May of 2020, but it's far from cured, as the 50,000 gallon spill tends to show,” he said.
Parsons said the most recent spill occurred “a pretty decent distance” from Warrior Woods Lake and was not connected to past problems. This time, he said the sewage overflow was a result of tree roots getting into a sewer line.
“We do root control maintenance throughout the entire system, but that may be an area that we will have to target for additional (maintenance) in the future,” Parsons said.
Parsons agreed with Smith that there could be improvements made to the town’s infrastructure to prevent future spills from disproportionately impacting the Warrior Woods Lake. There is a lift station located at the head of the lake that he said the town is looking to relocate.
“We have received some zero-interest funding to actually go in and relocate that lift station to a little bit higher ground so that if there is a problem, it's not immediately leading into Warrior Woods,” Parsons said.
Parsons said the town would likely be getting the relocation project underway in 2024.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
